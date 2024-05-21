More Events:

May 21, 2024

Rodin Museum reopens garden bar Friday

The seasonal pop-up will offer snacks, cocktails, beer and wine from Mural City Cellars.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pop-Up
Rodin garden bar Provided image/Rodin Museum

The Rodin Museum's garden bar is back for another summer starting on Friday. Admission is free to the outdoor space, which includes castings of Rodin's "The Thinker" and "The Gates of Hell."

The Rodin Museum just made it easier to stare down "The Gates of Hell" and then order a rosé. 

The museum, which holds over 100 sculptures by the 19th century French sculptor Auguste Rodin, will reopen its pop-up bar on Friday. The seasonal bar is set in the middle of the Rodin Museum's scenic garden, home to a reflecting pool and eight Rodin pieces, including castings of "The Thinker" and "The Gates of Hell," two of the artist's best-known works.

MORE: Northern Liberties Night Market returns with food trucks and beer gardens

The menu includes two sandwiches — a roasted turkey baguette and tofu banh mi — along with five starters. Customers can also try a selection of local beers and wines, including some from Mural City Cellars, as well as Two Robbers seltzers and cocktails like the Red Rosé, a gin concoction with sorrel syrup and elderflower tonic.

The garden bar will be open every Friday from 4-8 p.m. until Aug. 30, weather permitting. Admission to the garden is free, and leashed dogs are allowed, so there's no excuse not to introduce Max the goldendoodle to some culture.

Rodin Museum Garden Bar

Fridays, May 24-Aug. 30 | 4-8 p.m.
Rodin Museum
2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pop-Up Philadelphia Bars Gardens Rodin Museum

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

It's Happening with Snooki & Joey: June 28 at Parx Casino
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Free Library of Philadelphia

Free Library adds video games to its catalog
Free Library adds video games.png

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Health News

New measles case reported in Philadelphia region
Measles outbreak

Food & Drink

Pizza Brain to close its Fishtown shop, search for new home
Pizza Brain Fishtown

Phillies

Bryce Harper helps high schooler with prom proposal
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Nationals-May-2024

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer Memorial Day weekend activities
museum american revolution memorial day

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved