Rodin Museum reopens garden bar Friday

The Rodin Museum just made it easier to stare down "The Gates of Hell" and then order a rosé.

The museum, which holds over 100 sculptures by the 19th century French sculptor Auguste Rodin, will reopen its pop-up bar on Friday. The seasonal bar is set in the middle of the Rodin Museum's scenic garden, home to a reflecting pool and eight Rodin pieces, including castings of "The Thinker" and "The Gates of Hell," two of the artist's best-known works.

The menu includes two sandwiches — a roasted turkey baguette and tofu banh mi — along with five starters. Customers can also try a selection of local beers and wines, including some from Mural City Cellars, as well as Two Robbers seltzers and cocktails like the Red Rosé, a gin concoction with sorrel syrup and elderflower tonic.

The garden bar will be open every Friday from 4-8 p.m. until Aug. 30, weather permitting. Admission to the garden is free, and leashed dogs are allowed, so there's no excuse not to introduce Max the goldendoodle to some culture.

Fridays, May 24-Aug. 30 | 4-8 p.m.

Rodin Museum

2151 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia

