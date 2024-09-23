More Health:

September 23, 2024

Drinking coffee or tea each day may boost your heart health

Consuming moderate amounts of caffeine lowers the risk of developing multiple metabolic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and stroke, research shows.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
coffee caffeine heart health Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Consuming three cups of coffee or tea each day may lower the risk of developing multiple metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke at once, a new study finds.

Sipping those morning cups o' Joe may have benefits beyond simply adding a little pep in your step.

Consuming three cups of coffee every day may lower the risk of developing multiple metabolic diseases at once, according to a study published last week. Metabolic diseases include type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke.

People who consumed three cups of coffee or tea each day had a 48.1% reduced risk of developing multiple metabolic diseases, the study found. Similarly, those who consumed 200-300 milligrams of caffeine each day had a 40.7% reduced risk. A standard cup of coffee contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine. These findings were in comparison to people who either drank less than one cup of coffee or tea each day, or didn't consume caffeine at all. 

"These observations add to the growing body of evidence that caffeine, and commonly consumed natural substances that contain caffeine such as tea and coffee, may enhance cardiovascular health," Gregory Marcus, associate chief of cardiology for research at the University of California, San Francisco, told CNN. He was not involved in the study.

The study analyzed the caffeine consumption of 172,315 people and the coffee and tea intake of 188,091 people. The data was pulled from a database with dietary and health information on United Kingdom residents ages 40 to 69. The people involved did not have multiple metabolic conditions at the outset of the study, and they self-reported their caffeine intakes. 

Other health benefits of coffee

The health benefits of coffee have been widely studied. Researchers have found that drinking coffee can lower the risk of heart failure, stroke, coronary disease, inflammation and can help fight obesity and diabetes. Caffeine also has been linked with a healthier gut microbiome, a longer lifespan and a boost in problem solving skills. Moderate caffeine consumption may help protect against liver disease, certain types of cancer and neurodegenerative conditions, registered dietician Alyssa Simpson told Healthline

But, before powering up the Keurig or driving to Starbucks for another pumpkin spice latte, it's important to note that there are adverse health effects of drinking too much caffeine, including higher blood pressure, migraines and sleep problems. Consuming caffeine also can be addictive. Excessive caffeine can be especially problematic for children, adolescents and pregnant people.

For most adults, 400 milligrams is a safe daily limit for caffeine consumption, the Food and Drug Administration says. That's about two to three, 12-ounce cups of coffee. Black coffee or green tea may be among the healthiest choices when trying to maintain a healthy caffeine habit, Simpson said, adding that added sugar or high-fat creamers should be avoided when possible. It's also recommended to consume caffeine earlier in the day to avoid sleep disturbances. 

If you don't like coffee or tea — and even if you do — there are other ways to boost heart health. They include exercising regularly, eating lots of fruits and vegetables, getting quality sleep and managing stress, according to Healthline.

