More Health:

September 18, 2024

Exposure to zinc, copper and other metals linked to heightened risk of heart disease

People with high levels of metals found in tobacco smoke, fertilizers and batteries are more likely to develop atherosclerosis, a disease that reduces blood flow to organs.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Uranium Heart Disease Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Metals found in daily environments – like zinc, copper, cobalt, cadmium, uranium and tungsten – can accumulate in the body and may worsen heart disease, a new study shows.

Toxic metals found in daily environments can accumulate in the body and may worsen cardiovascular disease, a new study shows.

"Pollution is the greatest environmental risk to cardiovascular health," the study's lead author, Katlyn E. McGraw, said in a release. "Given the widespread occurrence of these metals due to industrial and agricultural activities, this study calls for heightened awareness and regulatory measures to limit exposure and protect cardiovascular health."

MORE: Training your brain to memorize names and to-do lists may delay Alzheimer's symptoms

A team of researchers at Columbia University examined health data of 6,400 U.S. adults who did not have heart disease when they joined the study between 2000 and 2002. By tracking urine samples, the researchers measured the build-up of six metals that have been linked to heart disease: cadmium, cobalt, copper, tungsten, uranium and zinc. People are exposed to cadmium through tobacco smoke and to the other metals through fertilizers, batteries, nuclear energy production and other factors.

Researchers found that the people with the highest levels of each of the metals in their urine had the highest risk of developing atherosclerosis, a disease caused by plaque building up in the arteries that can reduce blood flow to organs.

People in the group with the highest concentration of cadmium had 75% higher levels of atherosclerosis over the study period compared to those in the group with the lowest level of cadmium concentration. Those with the greatest concentrations of copper and zinc in their urine had a 33% and 57% higher risk of calcification of the arteries, respectively. People in the groups with the largest amounts of tungsten, uranium and cobalt had a 40% to 50% elevated risk for atherosclerosis, according to the research.

The study highlighted the "critical associations of metal exposure from environmental pollution to cardiovascular health," said Harlan M. Krumholz, editor of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, in which the study was published Wednesday. "It challenges us to broaden our approach to (cardiovascular disease) prevention beyond traditional risk factors and to advocate for stronger environmental regulations, and it underscores the need for continued research in this critical area."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease Philadelphia Research Cardiovascular Pollution Environment Metals Studies

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Fox Chase Cancer Center launches support program to help young adults navigate the challenges of cancer diagnosis
Carroll - Independence Blue Cross

IBX expands member options for faster access to behavioral health services, to support their whole health journey

Just In

Must Read

Government

Former Project HOME exec to lead Office of Homeless Services

Cheryl Hill Homeless Office

Festival

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Addiction

To help curtail smoking on subways, SEPTA is handing out flyers with information on how to quit

SEPTA City Hall

Arts & Culture

A 16-year-old SLA student is named Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate

Youth poet laureate

Eagles

Eagles-Saints Week 3 odds preview: Alvin Kamara and New Orleans are the favorites against struggling Philly run defense

Alvin-Kamara-Saints-Cowboys-Week-2-NFL-2024.jpg

Festivals

Here's your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest around Philly

South Street Oktoberfest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved