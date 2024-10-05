More News:

October 05, 2024

Hazardous materials found in Tacony home leads to evacuation and arrest

Police discovered incendiary devices and fireworks after a house fire and charged a male suspect for possessing them.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hazards
Philly fire hazards Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police responded to a fire at the 7100 block of Montague Street in the Tacony neighborhood Friday night. Authorities rescued a man and woman and evacuated other homes after finding hazardous materials such as fireworks.

Police arrested a man for possessing hazardous materials after responding to a house fire in the Tacony neighborhood Friday evening.

Fire crews and officers arrived at the 7100 block of Montague Street at 7:17 p.m. with a call saying that "local people" were trapped in a home. The responders observed smoke coming out of the garage and interior of the house.

MORE: 17-year-old in critical condition after SEPTA bus shooting in North Philly

They rescued a male and female resident from the residence and treated them at the scene. 

An initial investigation revealed that the home contained dangerous materials, including fireworks and incendiary devices, initiating a hazmat situation. Police evacuated nearby homes and diverted traffic for public safety reasons and detained the male resident.

Authorities say that the man has been charged with possession of incendiary devices, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Police have not yet released the name of the male suspect due to the ongoing investigation and pending charges.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hazards Philadelphia Evacuations Tacony Arrests Fireworks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Weather

PSPCA takes in dogs from Tenn. shelter after Hurricane Helene

PSPCA hurricane dogs

Sponsored

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Wellness

People who live near airports get worse sleep — and may not realize it

Airplane Noise Sleep

TV

An 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' crossover is on the way

Abbott Elementary Always Sunny

Phillies

The top 10 Phillies playoff home runs from the 2020s

Bryce Harper Swing of His Life

Holiday

Animals will feast on pumpkins for 3 weekends at Boo at the Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo Halloween

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved