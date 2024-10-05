Hazardous materials found in Tacony home leads to evacuation and arrest

Police arrested a man for possessing hazardous materials after responding to a house fire in the Tacony neighborhood Friday evening.

Fire crews and officers arrived at the 7100 block of Montague Street at 7:17 p.m. with a call saying that "local people" were trapped in a home. The responders observed smoke coming out of the garage and interior of the house.

They rescued a male and female resident from the residence and treated them at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the home contained dangerous materials, including fireworks and incendiary devices, initiating a hazmat situation. Police evacuated nearby homes and diverted traffic for public safety reasons and detained the male resident.

Authorities say that the man has been charged with possession of incendiary devices, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Police have not yet released the name of the male suspect due to the ongoing investigation and pending charges.