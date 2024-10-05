More News:

October 05, 2024

17-year-old in critical condition after SEPTA bus shooting in North Philly

Police chased suspects driving a silver Kia, which eventually crashed; authorities took the driver into custody.

North Philly SEPTA shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A shooting took place on West Allegheny Avenue by North 3rd Street Friday at 6:16 p.m. A gunman opened fire in a crowded SEPTA bus, striking a 17-year-old boy. A police chase ensued and authorities took a suspect into custody.

A gunman fired shots inside a crowded SEPTA bus in North Philly Friday night, resulting in a 17-year-old boy in critical condition and a police chase where authorities apprehended a suspect.

The shooting happened near North 3rd Street and West Allegheny Avenue at 6:16 p.m. Around 30 people were on the bus during the incident, and investigators believe the 17-year-old, who was at the back of the bus, was the only person shot; they also believe he was the intended target.

A private vehicle took the 17-year-old boy to Temple University Hospital in "extremely critical condition." Officers at the scene found at least one spent shell casing and blood on the floor of the bus. They also recovered a gun near 4th Street and Allegheny Avenue, finding four spent shell casings in the area.

The bus itself had bullet holes. Police said that the shooting occurred inside the bus, but shots may have been fired from outside as well. The bus was disabled in the shooting, and authorities say that SEPTA engineers are working to get the bus functional again to recover video footage.

Police learned that one or more suspects involved in the shooting may have fled in a silver-colored Kia. They then found a car matching the description traveling at a high rate of speed and pursued it.

The speeding car crashed into a parked vehicle on 5th Street and Greenwood Avenue. The driver exited the car and fled, but police captured the suspect. Another person, wearing a black puffy jacket, also came out of the car and ran away, leaving the jacket behind and escaping authorities. 

The suspect remains at large as the incident remains under investigation.

