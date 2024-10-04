Off-duty homicide detective fatally shoots man in Northeast Philly, police say

An off-duty detective opened fire and killed a man late Thursday night after they had stopped their cars at an intersection in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The 54-year-old man was shot multiple times after he got out of his car and began walking toward the detective's car, investigators said. The shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Willits Road and Holme Avenue in Academy Gardens.

Police did not say whether the detective had pulled the other vehicle over. He was driving his personal car and fired shots at the man from the driver's seat, police said. They did not release the detective's identity, but said he is a 43-year-old man and a 14-year veteran assigned to the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide unit.

The man who was shot was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he died. Police did not identify him and did not say whether he was armed.

The detective has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The case will be investigated by the police department's Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Unit, Internal Affairs and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.