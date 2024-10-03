More News:

October 03, 2024

1 dead, 1 injured in West Philly robbery that leads to shootout and crash with SEPTA bus

Police say a shootout led to a vehicular collision Wednesday night, but the bus driver and passengers were unharmed.

West Philly robbery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A robbery attempt occurred at 40th and Brown streets Wednesday night, leading to the killing of a man in his 30s or 40s and one of the robbers, a 17-year-old boy, being injured. The robbers' attempted escape in a car led to a crash with a SEPTA bus.

An armed robbery in West Philly on Wednesday night resulted in a man shot and killed and a crash involving a SEPTA bus.

The incident occurred on 40th and Brown streets around 10 p.m. Police told NBC10 that the man, who was in his 30s or 40s, was playing a game in a corner store when two robbers held him at gunpoint. A struggle ensued between the robbers and the man who then pulled out his own weapon, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

MORE: Temple suspends pro-Palestinian student group after protesters disrupted job fair

Police say the man was shot in the chest, while one of the robbers, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the arm and chest. The two robbers got into a Mazda driven by an accomplice and fled the scene.

The vehicle traveled on the wrong side of the road on Brown Street and struck a SEPTA bus that was going eastbound. The driver and two robbers left the car and fled on foot, investigators say.

The driver and eight passengers on the SEPTA bus were not injured, police say.

Authorities responded to the scene to find the man bleeding heavily in the store. He was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m. Police found the 17-year-old boy on the ground at the 700 block of Preston Street. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are still seeking the other robber as well as the getaway driver, looking at footage of the robbery as part of the investigation.

Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Buses Police Robberies Crashes Crime SEPTA

