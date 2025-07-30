Philadelphia Folk Festival celebrates 62nd year with camping, food trucks and dozens of musicians

The Philadelphia Folk Festival returns next month to Old Pool Farm in Montgomery County for its 62nd year. The multi-day concert promises more than 75 acts performing on multiple stages.

The event takes place Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 17. Tickets for the Philadelphia Folk Festival are still available. Single-day adult admission ranges from $100-$120 depending on the day. Adult tickets for the entire festival cost $250. The festival also sells camping packages for concertgoers who wish to stay on-site and VIP passes. There are discounted tickets for children.

SIGN UP HERE to get PhillyVoice's free newsletters delivered to your inbox

The concert is organized by the Philadelphia Folksong Society and takes place at Old Pool Farm is in Upper Salford Township, about 45 minutes from the city.

The lineup of musicians includes national folk artists and many with ties to the Philadelphia region. Among those scheduled to take the festival's main stage are John Moreland, Robin & Linda Williams, Ordinary Elephant, Alejandro Escovedo, The April Fools, The Lee Boys and John Gorka. The Philadelphia Folk Festival schedule and list of performers is on the concert's website.

Moreland made headlines during the past few months for his feud with country artist Zach Bryan. The two men, both from Oklahoma, had recorded the song "Memphis the Blues" together. Comments Moreland has made since made it clear he did not enjoy his time with Bryan, and when Bryan signed his $350 million publishing deal in May, Moreland posted to social media that "$350M is a lot of money to pay for the f***in off-brand version of me."

He has since deleted the post, but Bryan has pulled their track and re-recorded it without him. The situation has devolved from there.

Concertgoers who buy camping packages can arrive Thursday, and there will be bonus performances for them that evening by Chris Kasper, Mason Porter and Hezekiah Jones.

In addition to the folk music, there will be food trucks and vendors on-site. The Philadelphia Folk Festival also has planned activities and entertainment aimed at children, including musicians and other performers on the Dulcimer Grove stage.

Aug. 14-17

$10-$250 per person

Old Pool Farm

Clemmers Mill Road and Salford Station Road

Upper Salford Township, PA