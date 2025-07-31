Police seek to identify suspects in West Philly rec center shooting that injured 5

Police are seeking to identify four young males wanted for their roles in a shooting at a West Philadelphia recreation center Wednesday afternoon.

Five people were shot, including two teenagers and two children at the Christy Rec Center at 56th and Christian streets at 4:05 p.m., police said. No fatalities have been reported, but one of the teens was in critical condition as of Wednesday night, police said.

Surveillance footage from nearby buildings, released by the police Wednesday night, shows the suspects approaching and fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Investigators are seeking any information about the people in the video. Tips can be submitted by calling the Shooting Investigation Group at (215) 686-8271 or the anonymous tip line at (215) 686-8477. Police are warning people to keep their distance from the suspects and to call 911 immediately if they see them.

Philadelphia Police/YouTube Police are looking to identify the suspects in the shooting at the Christy Rec Center in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. Five people, including four minors, were injured.

The 16-year-old boy in critical condition was taken the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania by a private vehicle and transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

An 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and are in stable condition, police said. Another 16-year-old boy was taken to Penn Presbyterian and is in stable condition. And a 32-year-old man, who works at the rec center, sustained a graze wound to his hand and is in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the shooting may have stemmed from a fight at the rec center, FOX29 reported. It had been broken up by staff members earlier in the day.

As of Thursday morning, the investigation remains active. No arrests have been made.