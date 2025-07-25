More Events:

July 25, 2025

Philadelphia Film Festival to screen more than 100 movies in October

Multi-day badges went on sale Friday. Individual tickets become available in the days preceding the annual event.

By Michaela Althouse
The 2025 Philadelphia Film Festival kicks off Oct. 16 at the Philadelphia Film Center (above), PFS East and the Bourse. Film buffs can get discounts on weekend and all-access passes through the end of August.

The 2025 Philadelphia Film Festival takes place Oct. 16-26 and includes more than 100 movie screenings, the Philadelphia Film Society said Friday. 

The 11-day event, now in its 34th year, also includes red carpet events, filmmaker Q&As, receptions and networking opportunities. Movies will be shown at the Philadelphia Film Center, PFS East and the Bourse. Badges, which offer multi-day admission, went on sale Friday.

PFS hasn't released the full movie lineup, but it scouted films at the Sundance, Berlin, Canne and Toronto film festivals for inclusion. New movies from emerging filmmakers also will be screened.

Badges range from $75 for students to $1,500 for VIPs and are 20% off in July and 10% off in August. PFS members can get discounts for weekend or all-access passes. Individual tickets go on sale in October.

Philadelphia Film Festival

Thursday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 26 
$75 to $1,500
Philadelphia Film Center, PFS East and the Bourse

Michaela Althouse
