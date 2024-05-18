Northern Liberties Night Market returns with food trucks and beer gardens

Enjoy warm springtime weather over food and beers in the first Northern Liberties Night Market of the year. As always, expect food trucks, beer gardens and live music at the nighttime festival.

On Wednesday, May 22, people can head to North 2nd Street and check out the 23 food trucks and 50 vendors present for a family-friendly outdoor festival. Visit beer gardens and listen to live music with no price for admission.

Food vendors include Brotherly Love Cheesesteak Spring Roll Co., Molto Bene! Ravioli Co. and Mom-Mom's Pierogies. Classic American fare, tacos, seafood, pizza and ice cream are amongst the varied options from food trucks.

Among the local taps featured this year are Standard Tap, El Camino Real, Joe & Kay’s, Urban Village Brewing Co. and North Bowl. The festival will occur rain or shine, and event is both kid-friendly and dog-friendly.

"As one of the organizers of the 2nd Street Festival and a founding member of the Northern Liberties Arts & Commerce Alliance, we know first-hand the positive effect events like this have on the neighborhood," said Owen Kamihira, president of the alliance. "North 2nd Street has a vibrant and storied past and what better way to showcase our neighborhood than by inviting all to come out and celebrate it with us."

Additional night markets are scheduled for July 24 and Sept. 25, along with a 2nd Street Festival taking place on Aug. 4. Those who want to register to be vendors can do so online.

Wednesday, May 22

5–10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

North 2nd St., between Fairmount Ave. and West Laurel St.