May 18, 2024

Northern Liberties Night Market returns with food trucks and beer gardens

This spring's festival will feature 23 food spots and 50 vendors, as well as live music, entertainment and a kids zone.

By Chris Compendio
Northern Liberties Spring Market 2nd Street Festival/Facebook

Vendors such as Urban Village Brewing Company will serve beverages, beer and cocktails at the festival. Pictured above is Urban Village's stand during the spring 2023 market event.

Enjoy warm springtime weather over food and beers in the first Northern Liberties Night Market of the year. As always, expect food trucks, beer gardens and live music at the nighttime festival.

MORE: Sailors will hit the Delaware River for the first Philadelphia Cup Regatta in 8 years

On Wednesday, May 22, people can head to North 2nd Street and check out the 23 food trucks and 50 vendors present for a family-friendly outdoor festival. Visit beer gardens and listen to live music with no price for admission.

Food vendors include Brotherly Love Cheesesteak Spring Roll Co., Molto Bene! Ravioli Co. and Mom-Mom's Pierogies. Classic American fare, tacos, seafood, pizza and ice cream are amongst the varied options from food trucks.

Among the local taps featured this year are Standard Tap, El Camino Real, Joe & Kay’s, Urban Village Brewing Co. and North Bowl. The festival will occur rain or shine, and event is both kid-friendly and dog-friendly.

"As one of the organizers of the 2nd Street Festival and a founding member of the Northern Liberties Arts & Commerce Alliance, we know first-hand the positive effect events like this have on the neighborhood," said Owen Kamihira, president of the alliance. "North 2nd Street has a vibrant and storied past and what better way to showcase our neighborhood than by inviting all to come out and celebrate it with us."

Additional night markets are scheduled for July 24 and Sept. 25, along with a 2nd Street Festival taking place on Aug. 4. Those who want to register to be vendors can do so online.

Northern Liberties Spring Night Market

Wednesday, May 22 
5–10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
North 2nd St., between Fairmount Ave. and West Laurel St.
