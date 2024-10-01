More Health:

October 01, 2024

Breast cancer deaths have been dropping for decades, but racial disparities persist

Mortality rates have fallen by 44% since 1989, but Black women are still far more likely than white women to die.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Disparities National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Though Black women are less likely to get breast cancer than white women, they are nearly four times more likely to die from it, a report from the American Cancer Society shows.

Breast cancer diagnoses are still rising in women under 50, but death rates have dropped by 44% since 1989, a new report shows. 

An estimated 519,000 deaths were averted in that time, data released Tuesday by the American Cancer Society shows. But the organization's latest Breast Cancer Facts and Figure report, produced every two years, indicates that overall breast cancer incidence rose by 1% a year between 2012 and 2021, with an even greater annual increase of 1.4% among women under 50. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders saw an even steeper annual increase of 2.5% to 2.7%.

MORE: Exercise helps reduce the risk of disease, and it doesn't matter when you work out

Though overall breast cancer mortality rates continue to decline, the death rates for Native Americans and Alaska Natives have stayed the same over the past 30 years. And despite a 5% overall lower incidence of breast cancer, Black women continue to have a 38% higher breast cancer mortality rate than white women due to later diagnosis and less access to high-quality treatment, according to the report. 

"These gaps need to be rectified through systematic efforts to ensure access to high-quality screening and treatment for every woman," Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, said in a news release.

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death for Hispanic women and the most common cancer among women in the United States, except for skin cancer. In 2024, an estimated 310,720 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, and approximately 42,250 women are expected to die from the disease. Breast cancer is rare in men, but 2,790 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 530 men will die from the disease this year, according ACS data.

Future progress toward reducing breast cancer deaths "may be thwarted by increasing incidence, especially among younger women, and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as delayed diagnosis due to interruptions in screening," Angela Giaquinto, an ACS researcher and the study's lead author, said in a release.

Other significant findings from the study showed that:

• Black women have lower survival rates than white women for every breast cancer subtype and stage of diagnosis except localized disease, with which they are 10% less likely to be diagnosed (58% versus 68%).

• Native American and Alaska Native women have 10% lower breast cancer incidence than white women, but 6% higher mortality, and only 51% of Native American and Alaska Native women 40 or older had a mammogram in the past two years compared to 68% of white women. 

• Breast cancer in women under 50 has increased in Asian American and Pacific Islander women by 50% since 2000, tying white women for the highest rate among racial and ethnic demographic groups (both 86 per 100,000).

If passed, congressional legislation would reauthorize federal funding for breast and cervical cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services for low-income, uninsured or underinsured people throughout the country.

To address ongoing cancer disparities in Black women, the ACS launched the VOICES of Black Women in May – a massive study that will survey 100,000 Black women over 30 years.

For the current report, researchers analyzed population-based data from the National Cancer Institute's Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results program, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Program of Cancer Registries and the National Center for Health Statistics.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Breast Cancer Philadelphia American Cancer Society Racial Disparities Research Cancer Studies Cancer Research Deaths

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor checking a woman's thyroid

Let's talk about thyroid cancer
Limited - Coronary Heart Disease Prime Healthcare

Identifying and managing coronary artery disease

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Girard College students stranded in North Carolina after hurricane

Girard Asheville Helene

Wellness

Here's how to maintain healthy smartphone habits

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Fitness

Exercise helps reduce the risk of disease, and it doesn't matter when you work out

weekend warrior exercise

Nature

Earth will gain a 'mini moon' for two months in the form of a tiny asteroid

earth mini moon september

Phillies

Phillies 'old school' aces continue to deliver, will anchor postseason run

Zack-Wheeler-Phillies-wrap_093024_USAT

Festivals

Chinatown Night Market to feature dumplings, mahjong and karaoke

Chinatown Night Market

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved