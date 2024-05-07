Massive study to examine why Black women are more likely to die of most cancers

For most cancers, Black women have the highest death rate of any racial or ethnic group in America.

To better understand all of the factors driving these disparities and to improve health care, the American Cancer Society is looking to enroll 100,000 Black women, ages 25-55, in a large population study of cancer risk and outcomes.

Enrollment to the study, dubbed "VOICES of Black Women," opened Monday in 20 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. More than 90% of Black women in the U.S. live in those states, according to census data.



"VOICES of Black Women represents a crucial step toward achieving health equity in a population that is long overdue," said Dr. Alpa Patel, co-principal investigator of the study and senior vice president of population science at the American Cancer Society. "The data we've uncovered through previous population studies has been critical in reducing the unacceptably high burden of cancer, but that reduction has sadly not been equal. By centering Black women's voices and experiences, we can dig deeper in uncovering the unique challenges and barriers contributing to cancer disparities and develop tailored interventions to mitigate them."

To enroll, participants must identify as Black, be assigned female at birth or identify as women, and be cancer-free to enroll.

After completing an online survey and health history upon enrollment, participants will update their health history once a year for at least 30 years. That will "help inform how to improve the health of Black women for generations to come," the American Cancer Society states in a description of the study.

The American Cancer Society also acknowledges the history of "Black women's bodies being exploited to advance medical knowledge," with Black women receiving the "fewest benefits compared to their male and white counterparts."

The study's leaders want to hear and address concerns about research, to treat people with respect and to "demonstrate cultural humility," the study descriptions states. "Through a commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion, the American Cancer Society aims to form fruitful partnerships with and amplify the voices of Black communities across the country."

No clinical testing, medication, treatment or lifestyle changes will be involved in the study. More information about the study and its enrollment can be found on the study's website.