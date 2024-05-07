More Health:

May 07, 2024

Massive study to examine why Black women are more likely to die of most cancers

The American Cancer Society will survey 100,000 participants for more than 30 years to better understand the factors influencing racial disparities.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Cancer
Black women cancer Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch; USA TODAY NETWORK

The American Cancer Society is enrolling 100,000 Black women in a decades-long study that strives to better understand the factors that drive racial disparities in cancer outcomes. Above, Mammography manager Caryn Halstead, left, gets ready to give Joyce Glover, right, a mammogram at the Columbus Cancer Clinic in Ohio on Oct. 6, 2021.

For most cancers, Black women have the highest death rate of any racial or ethnic group in America. 

To better understand all of the factors driving these disparities and to improve health care, the American Cancer Society is looking to enroll 100,000 Black women, ages 25-55, in a large population study of cancer risk and outcomes. 

MOREThe hour after day care is the least nutritious for young kids, study finds

Enrollment to the study, dubbed "VOICES of Black Women," opened Monday in 20 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. More than 90% of Black women in the U.S. live in those states, according to census data.

"VOICES of Black Women represents a crucial step toward achieving health equity in a population that is long overdue," said Dr. Alpa Patel, co-principal investigator of the study and senior vice president of population science at the American Cancer Society. "The data we've uncovered through previous population studies has been critical in reducing the unacceptably high burden of cancer, but that reduction has sadly not been equal. By centering Black women's voices and experiences, we can dig deeper in uncovering the unique challenges and barriers contributing to cancer disparities and develop tailored interventions to mitigate them."

To enroll, participants must identify as Black, be assigned female at birth or identify as women, and be cancer-free to enroll. 

After completing an online survey and health history upon enrollment, participants will update their health history once a year for at least 30 years. That will "help inform how to improve the health of Black women for generations to come," the American Cancer Society states in a description of the study.

The American Cancer Society also acknowledges the history of "Black women's bodies being exploited to advance medical knowledge," with Black women receiving the "fewest benefits compared to their male and white counterparts."

The study's leaders want to hear and address concerns about research, to treat people with respect and to "demonstrate cultural humility," the study descriptions states. "Through a commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion, the American Cancer Society aims to form fruitful partnerships with and amplify the voices of Black communities across the country."

No clinical testing, medication, treatment or lifestyle changes will be involved in the study. More information about the study and its enrollment can be found on the study's website.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Cancer Philadelphia Cancer Research American Cancer Society Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Medical doctor talking to a patient about health

How socioeconomic factors shape health outcomes in minority communities
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Laughter may be the best medicine

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Bucks County pharma CEO ordered to pay fired scientists $26.6 million
Bucks County SigmaPharm

Unions

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Wellness

Does hydrogen water really boost your health? Perhaps, but research is limited
Hydrogen Water Health

Food & Drink

Pat's Steaks to reopen with breakfast options, chicken cheesesteaks
Pat's Steaks Reopening Breakfast

Phillies

5 thoughts on the red hot Phillies after a four-game sweep of the Giants
Harper-Home-Run-Celebration-Phillies-Giants-MLB-5.6.24.jpg

Festivals

Breweries and distilleries return to Olde Kensington for Made on American fest
Made on American

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved