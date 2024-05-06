The hour after day care is the least nutritious for young kids, study finds

The hour after children are picked up from day care tends to be filled with sugary treats and salty snacks – as many stressed out parents can attest.

A new study found that young children consume about 20% of their 1,500 daily calories immediately after getting picked up from childcare. They get 22% of their added sugar intake and consume about one-third of their sweet and salty snacks in that period.

MORE HEALTH

Maternal deaths are falling in the U.S., but racial disparities remain

Carli Lloyd announces pregnancy, details journey with 'unexplained infertility'

Exercise doesn't just help youth stay physically healthy – it's linked to better mental health, too Children are more likely to eat unhealthy foods in the hours immediately before and after day care, researchers found. They also consume fewer dairy products and vegetables during these transition periods. By contrast, children eat more dairy products and fruit in the hour after arriving at day care and fewer sugary and salty foods. But the first hour after childcare is the "least healthful" period, researchers found, acknowledging that it can be "stressful for parents and children." It's also an opportunity for parents to establish healthy habits.

"Children of preschool age are in a highly habit-forming time of their lives," senior author Dr. Kristen Copeland, a pediatrician at Cincinnati Children's hospital. "They thrive on routine. Children often look forward to the car ride home, which makes that time an opportunity to start a healthy snacking habit that could last a lifetime."