April 30, 2024

Exercise doesn't just help youth stay physically healthy – it's linked to better mental health, too

Better performance on fitness tests is associated with reduced rates of anxiety, depression and ADHD, study finds.

By Michaela Althouse
Better performance on physical fitness tests is linked to reduced risk of mental health disorders among children and adolescents, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

Physical fitness may play a key role in protecting children and adolescents from mental health disorders, which have grown increasingly common among American youth.

A study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics found that exercise might help prevent symptoms of anxiety, depression and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder – particularly when youth get lots of it. Better performance in cardiovascular activities, and strength and endurance tests, offer greater amounts of protection. 

The researchers examined data from 1.9 million Taiwanese youth, comparing their results on physical fitness tests to information on their mental health. The participants completed an 800 meter run, situp test, standing broad jump and sit-and-reach test. 

The study found a "dose-dependent" association, meaning the risk of mental health disorders decreased with more exercise and improved performance. 

For instance, a 30-second drop in the 800-meter time was linked to a 3% to 8% reduced risk of developing a mental health disorder. A 20-centimeter increase on the standing broad jump was associated with a 6% reduced risk of anxiety among girls and a 7% reduced risk among boys. And an increase of five situps per minute was linked to a 6% reduced risk in ADHD among girls and 4% reduction among boys. 

Researchers found some distinctions among gender lines. For instance, better times on the 800-meter run were linked to reduced risk of anxiety, depression and ADHD in girls, but only anxiety and ADHD in boys. 

The researchers concluded that exercise programs "hold significant potential" as a prevention method for mental health disorders. 

Exercise – especially cardiorespiratory fitness – is linked to better cognitive flexibility, working memory, planning and inhibition control, the researchers said. These traits often are compromised among youth at risk for mental health conditions. And though physical fitness often is driven by genetic factors, it can be improved with regular activity, the researchers said. 

There is a growing need for mental health interventions, experts say. 

The American Academy of Pediatrics has declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health, and called on public health officials to address the crisis. In December 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated an issue that had been growing for years.

In 2019, 1 in 3 high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless, according to Murthy's report on youth mental health. That was up 40% from 2009. Suicide rates increased by 57% among youth ages 10-24 during that time. 

KFF analysis of federal survey data, released earlier this year, found about 1 in 5 adolescents report symptoms of anxiety and depression. Girls twice as likely as boys to do so. 

Michaela Althouse
