Museum of the American Revolution to commemorate Memorial Day weekend with crafts, performances

The Museum of the American Revolution is commemorating Memorial Day with a weekend full of family-friendly activities.

From Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27, the history museum will offer a series of events to educate visitors about the "diverse range of people who served and sacrificed during the Revolutionary War." The institution will also honor people who continue to serve the nation, with veterans, military and Blue Star Families receiving free admission throughout Memorial Day weekend.

During Memorial Day weekend, visitors can thank a service member by making a personalized card at a craft table located in the museum's lobby. The cards will have a picture based on Washington's Standard, the flag that marked General George Washington’s presence on the battlefield, and guests can color it in and add a special message of gratitude. The museum will mail the postcards to the American Legion.

In Revolution Place, the museum's kid-friendly discovery center, visitors throughout the weekend can also make a memorial ribbon craft, which will be based on ribbons given to surviving veterans of the Battle of Bunker Hill at a 50-year commemoration in 1825.

Each day at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., visitors can watch a theatrical performance of "Meet Joseph Plumb Martin." The show features an actor as Martin, who was a teenager when he joined the Continental Army. He went on to write "Memoir of a Revolutionary Soldier" in 1830, which became one of the best-known Revolutionary War memoirs depicting the life of an ordinary soldier.

On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, visitors can meet living history interpreter Daniel Sieh, who will be giving presentations in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Sieh will use documents, activities and objects to illustrate some of the roles Asian individuals might have had in the U.S. during the 18th century. He will also discuss how global trade connected the lives of Asian sailors, soldiers, traders and enslaved people as they navigated American society.

Visitors can also purchase an indoor or outdoor walking tour through the museum. Available daily, the museum offers hour-long tours of its core galleries or 90-minute walking tours exploring the historic Old City neighborhood. Tickets for the museum and additional experiences can be purchased online or at the front desk.



Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27



10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Admission starts at $22



Museum of the American Revolution



101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia