Please Touch Museum to launch event series for adults with '90s-themed party

Please Touch Museum may be renowned for its kid-friendly exhibits, but the institution is expanding its offerings to include fun-filled events for adults.

The museum is kicking off its new after-hours, 21-and-older Museum Nights event series on Thursday, June 13. The "'90s Edition" themed party will run from 7-10 p.m. and feature games, crafts, music and cocktails.

The event invites attendees to "reengage in play, meet new people and make new friends." There will be '90s-themed activities including Nintendo video games, double dutch jump roping with Philly Girls Jump and trivia. Guests can also relive their childhoods by making spin art and friendship bracelets, and participating in Bop-It, Skip-It and yo-yo competitions.

Please Touch Museum exhibits on the main level will also be open for guests to enjoy. Attendees can launch rockets in the Rocket Room, "drive" a SEPTA bus in Roadside Adventures and ride the historic Dentzel Carousel. There will be breakdancing performances and DJ music throughout the evening.

Tickets, which can be purchased online, cost $45 and include one free drink and unlimited carousel rides. Additional food will be available for purchase and drinks can be bought from the cash bar. Please Touch Museum plans to continue the Museum Nights with different themes for each event.

“We invite young and young-at-heart adults to revisit Please Touch Museum for an unforgettable evening that celebrates the joy of play through the games and exhibits that were a part of childhood in the '90s,” Tracy Curvan, chief growth and strategy officer of Please Touch Museum, said in a release. “Play is a great connector, and Museum Nights will be a wonderful way to meet new people and make new connections in Philadelphia.”

Thursday, June 13



7-10 p.m. | $45



Please Touch Museum



4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia