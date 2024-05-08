A giant pink bus is hosting tea parties while giving tours of Philly

Tourists and residents alike can sip tea and snack on finger sandwiches while admiring quintessential Philadelphia sites thanks to a giant pink tour bus that recently rolled into town.

Tea Around Town, an experience run by New York City-based TopView Sightseeing, launched Philly tours last month. The tea party on wheels serves hot beverages and fancy snacks while traveling past local landmarks such as the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"The response from Philly-area people who have ridden the bus has been simply amazing," said John Cella, of TopView Sightseeing. "We've received tremendous interest and support from both the local community and tourists, which has been incredibly rewarding. It's been wonderful to see guests of all ages and backgrounds excited to join our experience, truly embodying the inclusive spirit of Tea Around Town."

The bus' interior is decorated in florals and outfitted with booths for riders to sit in while enjoying the fare. Tea blends range from classics like English breakfast and Earl Grey to unique seasonal blends like mixed berry hibiscus and raspberry pomegranate. Sweet and savory treats served on board include salted caramel cheesecake, mini lemon meringue, savory ribeye symphony and lobster pot puff.

Entertainment will also be offered during the tours in the form of live music and storytelling, creating what Cella calls a "lively and welcoming" atmosphere.

Provided Image/TopView Sightseeing Passengers aboard the Tea Around Town bus can snack on scones and sweets while sipping tea.

Tickets for the limited-seating tours, which are available for people ages 3 and older, can be purchased online. Admission starts at $80 for the Petite package, which includes food, "sky deck seating" with 360-degree views, a private table and souvenir tea tumbler. Riders who are feeling fancy can upgrade to the Luxe experience, starting at $120, which offers everything from the Petite experience plus priority boarding and extra menu items.

"Tea Around Town is perfect for celebrating special occasions like birthdays or bridal showers," Cella said. "You can charter a private event or simply purchase tickets with friends to enjoy a memorable experience together."

Each trip is approximately 90 minutes long and departs from a meeting point in front of 616 Market St., at the southwest corner of Market Street and South 6th Street. Passengers are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time to allow time for boarding.

Tea Around Town is running a Mother's Day discount through Sunday, offering up to 14% off tickets.



