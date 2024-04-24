Center City Sips is ready to start 20th year of discounted drinks, appetizers on Wednesdays in Philly

Center City Sips, the summertime happy hour promotion, returns June 5 and continues every Wednesday through Aug. 28.

Participating venues will sell $7 cocktails, $6 glasses of wine, $5 beers and half-price appetizers from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays. After 7 p.m., select restaurants also will offer 15% discounts on dinner. Nearly 80 Philly bars, restaurants and beer gardens are participating in 2024, which marks Sips' 20th anniversary.

The bars and restaurants offering deals include Barstool Sansom Street, Butcher Bar, Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse, Double Knot, Drinker's Pub, Harp & Crown, Misconduct Tavern, Pizzeria Vetri, Sampan, Tradesmans and Wicked Wolf. There also are several beer gardens participating, including Independence Beer Garden, Uptown Beer Garden and Walnut Garden.

A full list can be found online. Participating venues also are included on the map below.

Dilworth Park is participating by offering special events and a limited-edition drink. Each Wednesday, the park's Air Grille will offer discounted drinks, including $5 pours of Sips Summer Splash, a Mexican-style lager with lime created in collaboration with Broad Street Brewing. The roller rink will be open exclusively for Sips patrons on June 5, 12 and 26.

To commemorate two decades of Sips, Dilworth Park also is hosting a Sips Preview Party on Wednesday, May 22 from 5-7 p.m. The 21-and-older event, which is free to attend, will include discounted drinks, DJ entertainment and giveaways.

"For the last twenty years, SIPS has been a must-do event for many young professionals working and living in Center City," Center City District CEO Prema Katari Gupta said in a news release. "We now recognize that in-person events and socialization are more important than ever and we are thrilled to continue this iconic event."

Wednesdays from June 5 to Aug. 28

5-7 p.m. | $7 cocktails, $6 glasses of wine, $5 beers and half-priced appetizers

Various bars and restaurants in Center City