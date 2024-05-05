More News:

May 05, 2024

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Kingsessing, police say

A group of males allegedly opened fire in the direction of a home where people were gathered for a graduation party on Saturday, according to authorities.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
kingsessing quadruple shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A quadruple shooting in Kingsessing on Saturday left an 18-year-old dead and three other people injured, authorities say.

One person is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting Saturday evening in Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, authorities say.

The quadruple shooting took place just after 6:30 p.m. outside a home on the 1000 block of South 51st Street, 6ABC reported. A family gathering, possibly a graduation party, was taking place there and many people were in attendance, investigators say.

MORE: 15-year-old boy injured in shooting outside West Philly church, police say

Police found two juveniles and two adults with gunshot wounds at the scene. A 17-year-old was shot twice in the arm, another 17-year-old was shot multiple times throughout the body, an 18-year-old had a gunshot wound to the face and a 23-year-old was shot once in the leg, authorities say.

The 18-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died, officials say. One of the 17-year-olds and the 23-year-old were also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. The other 17-year-old was initially transported by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania before being transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition, authorities say.

A group of males is believed to have opened fire in the direction of the home where people were gathered, NBC10 reported. There were at least 25 spent shell casings found on both sides of the street, police say. Parked cars and several homes on both sides of the block were struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

"It does appear the shooting occurred from both sides of the street,"  D.F. Pace, a Philadelphia police inspector, told 6ABC. "It's unclear if any of the gunshot victims were actual individuals who were shooters themselves, that's still under investigation."

A weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities say. No arrests have yet been made and the reason for the shooting is unclear. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime Kingsessing Police Southwest Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Education

Penn graduate student workers vote to support forming union
Penn grad union election

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Addiction

Drug users and unhoused people consider their next paths ahead of city's crackdown in Kensington
Kensington Addiction Homelessness

Nature

Western lowland gorilla Patty is Philly zoo's newest resident
Patty Gorilla Philadelphia Zoo

Phillies

Checking in on recent former Phillies Craig Kimbrel, Rhys Hoskins and others
Craig-Kimbrel-Orioles_050224_USAT

Festivals

Breweries and distilleries return to Olde Kensington for Made on American fest
Made on American

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved