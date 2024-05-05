1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Kingsessing, police say

One person is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting Saturday evening in Southwest Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, authorities say.

The quadruple shooting took place just after 6:30 p.m. outside a home on the 1000 block of South 51st Street, 6ABC reported. A family gathering, possibly a graduation party, was taking place there and many people were in attendance, investigators say.

Police found two juveniles and two adults with gunshot wounds at the scene. A 17-year-old was shot twice in the arm, another 17-year-old was shot multiple times throughout the body, an 18-year-old had a gunshot wound to the face and a 23-year-old was shot once in the leg, authorities say.

The 18-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died, officials say. One of the 17-year-olds and the 23-year-old were also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. The other 17-year-old was initially transported by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania before being transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition, authorities say.

A group of males is believed to have opened fire in the direction of the home where people were gathered, NBC10 reported. There were at least 25 spent shell casings found on both sides of the street, police say. Parked cars and several homes on both sides of the block were struck by gunfire, according to authorities.

"It does appear the shooting occurred from both sides of the street," D.F. Pace, a Philadelphia police inspector, told 6ABC. "It's unclear if any of the gunshot victims were actual individuals who were shooters themselves, that's still under investigation."



A weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities say. No arrests have yet been made and the reason for the shooting is unclear.