May 16, 2024

Raccoon interrupts Union match, skillfully dodging trash can-wielding stadium workers

The furry critter scurried onto the pitch, halting play for nearly 3 minutes during the first half. It eventually was caught and released into the wild.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Union soccer raccoon Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

A raccoon interrupted the Philadelphia Union's match at Subaru Park on Wednesday night. It spent 161 seconds on the pitch before it was captured and eventually released into the wild.

The Philadelphia Union may have lost Wednesday night, but a raccoon that found its way into Subaru Park won the hearts of soccer fans nationwide.

During the first half of the Union's match against New York City FC, the fuzzy intruder somehow snuck onto the pitch and halted play for 161 seconds, which MLS says is the longest a raccoon has been on the field in its history. 

MORE: 19th century Cape May home damaged by trash truck that was left unattended, officials say

Several stadium workers met their match as they ran after the raccoon, attempting to capture it using a trash can. A Union fan named Molly Cahill captured footage of the grueling pursuit as the slippery creature thwarted attempts to trap it. Eventually, the workers took the raccoon captive with the trash can, with one worker raising his arms in victory.

Another video from Cahill shows the raccoon attempting to climb into the stands as the crowd cheers, though the critter didn't make it over the barrier.

According to the Unionthe raccoon was taken by pest control company Hoffman's Exterminating and has since been safely released into the wild.

Some soccer fans and the MLS began calling the creature "Raquinho," and MLS jokingly urged teams to "SIGN HIM NOW!" in a social media post.

raccoon Union field soccerEric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The raccoon, which fans have given the moniker 'Raquinho' to, made its way across Subaru Park while Union players stand in the sidelines.


After Raquinho came close to escaping stadium workers, a possible win escaped the Union, who fell, 2-1, to New York City – the Union's fourth home loss in a row. The Union now ranks ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Perhaps the Union should take to the woods and sign the furry phenomenon as their new star player to bounce back up.

