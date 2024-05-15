19th century Cape May home damaged by trash truck that was left unattended, officials say

May 15, 2024
A 19th century property in Cape May was struck Monday afternoon by a trash truck that rolled into the home after the driver left his vehicle unattended on the street, officials said.
The damaged property at 11 Decatur St., known as the Elward House, is near the intersection of Columbia Avenue and just north of Beach Avenue. The three-story property, painted yellow with Italianate style porches on each level, was constructed in the late 1800s. It's one of the many examples of distinctive architecture that make Cape May a destination for admirers of historic homes.
Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, Cape May firefighters were called to the property for a report that a trash truck had backed into the building and also struck a utility pole. There was damage to a support column on the porch, which threatened a collapse of the decks on the second and third floors. The fire department shared photos of the damage on Facebook.
At 1246hrs, Cape May Firefighters (B Shift) were dispatched to 11 Decatur Street for a vehicle into a building. Engine...Posted by Cape May Firefighters on Monday, May 13, 2024
The people inside the building were evacuated and crews worked on the property for three hours to shore the building with enough support to keep it standing.
Fire Chief Alex Coulter told the Cape May County Herald the trash truck driver had parked his vehicle across the street from the Elward Home before it began to roll backward.
“We immediately got struts to support the building and got lumber for shoring it up," Coulter said. "It’s still there."
The city described the Elward House as a rental property and residence that has been owned by the same family for generations. The Greater Cape May Historical Society could not immediately be reached for information about the property's background.
This isn't the first time the Elward House has been damaged. The third floor had a fire in 2007 and its roof blew off during a major storm in April 2020.