19th century Cape May home damaged by trash truck that was left unattended, officials say

A 19th century property in Cape May was struck Monday afternoon by a trash truck that rolled into the home after the driver left his vehicle unattended on the street, officials said.

The damaged property at 11 Decatur St., known as the Elward House, is near the intersection of Columbia Avenue and just north of Beach Avenue. The three-story property, painted yellow with Italianate style porches on each level, was constructed in the late 1800s. It's one of the many examples of distinctive architecture that make Cape May a destination for admirers of historic homes.