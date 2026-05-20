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May 20, 2026

Free Pride-themed salsa night returns to FDR Park on June 5

The June edition of ¡Bailar en FDR! will feature a salsa lesson, social dancing and food from Taqueria Morales.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Pride Dancing
Bailar en FDR Photo Credit/Albert Yee

¡Bailar en FDR! returns to Gateway Plaza in FDR Park on June 5 for a Pride-themed salsa night.

¡Bailar en FDR! will return to FDR Park on Friday, June 5, with a Pride-themed edition of the free salsa class and social dance.

The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Gateway Plaza near Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. An all-levels salsa lesson will take place from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by social dancing until 11 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to wear rainbow colors and dance with whomever they choose. All ages and experience levels are welcome, though minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Hosted by Fairmount Park Conservancy and DJ Valentin Flores of Dance Philly, the event also will feature pay-as-you-go food from Taqueria Morales.

Admission is free, though RSVPs are requested. The event will take place outdoors rain or shine. Parking is available inside FDR Park, and SEPTA riders can access the event from the Broad Street Line’s NRG Station, located across the street from Gateway Plaza.

¡Bailar en FDR!

Friday, June 5 | 7-11 p.m.
FDR Park's Gateway Plaza
Near Broad St. & Pattison Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Free (registration encouraged)

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

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