15-year-old boy injured in shooting outside West Philly church, police say

A teenage boy is hospitalized after getting shot in the leg outside a West Philadelphia church, officials say.

Police responded to the sound of gunshots at 50th Street and Spruce Street around 11:33 p.m. Once they arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old boy, who received a gunshot wound to the right calf.

Nearby the church, police spotted several people running away from the premises. Officers gave chase, catching and detaining two of them. Police believe both suspects to be teenagers and are seeking two others.

Authorities transported the teenager to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition. Police say that more than a dozen shots were fired in the incident, leading officials to believe that the suspects were chasing the victim.

Officials recovered a weapon from the scene. There is no word on what may have led to the supposed chase and shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.