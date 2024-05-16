'The Room' to screen at PhilaMOCA with live commentary from actor Greg Sestero

Philly residents and fans of "The Room" will be able to say "Oh hi, Mark!" to the man himself.

Greg Sestero, who portrayed the character in Tommy Wiseau's cult film, will be at North Philly venue PhilaMOCA on June 4 to provide live commentary and share personal insights during a special screening.

Wiseau directed, produced, wrote and starred in the 2003 film, which was critically panned yet became a midnight movie with an energetic following for its unintentional humor, poor-quality screenplay and other filmmaking mishaps.

Sestero is no stranger to PhilaMOCA, with the venue calling "The Room" co-star an "old friend." In 2018, the actor showed up at the Cinedelphia Film Festival for a live reading of "The Room" screenplay. In 2021, Sestero again stopped by PhilaMOCA to introduce a screening of the film.

This upcoming appearance will be the first time at the venue that Sestero will talk over the movie with his commentary. PhilaMOCA also promises that Sestero will "bring a special video or two" for the audience.

Hearing directly from Mark's mouth will be a treat for fans of "The Room," who may have read Sestero's written account of the film's production in a book he co-wrote called "The Disaster Artist." The book later became an Oscar-nominated film directed by and starring James Franco as Wiseau and co-starring Dave Franco as Sestero.

Since "The Room," Sestero co-wrote and co-starred in a two-part film with Wiseau called "Best F(r)iends" and he had a minor role in the Netflix horror show "The Haunting of Bly Manor." Sestero will also have a role in a straight-faced remake of "The Room."

While usual screenings of "The Room" generally feature call-and-response participation from audience members, this screening will focus on Sestero as the guest of honor. Just be sure to leave your stupid comments in your pocket if you get to meet him.

Tuesday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m.

$24.87 tickets

PhilaMOCA

531 N. 12th St.