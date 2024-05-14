What's happening during Wawa Welcome America? It's more than just fireworks and the concert with Ne-Yo and Kesha

Wawa Welcome America is bringing 16 days of entertainment to Philadelphia this summer, culminating with its Fourth of July fireworks show and a concert headlined by Ne-Yo and Kesha.

From June 19 through July 4, Wawa Welcome America features free block parties, a parade and live performances. Free hoagies are being given out on Wawa Hoagie Day and various museums are offering free admission. There also is a bus traveling around the city giving away Tastykakes, potato chips and front-section concert tickets.

"Our festival will give Philadelphians and those fortunate enough to be here during our festival a reason to celebrate, and we will give them the nation's largest July 4th celebration and the most inclusive expression of liberty, freedom and independence to be found anywhere in the country," Michael DelBene, the president and CEO of Welcome America, Inc., said during a press conference Tuesday. "We will once again create a festival that all Philadelphians can see themselves in ... and we will once again foster a narrative that recognizes and reflects the lives and voices and experiences of all Americans."

What are the July 4 festivities?

The Fourth of July festivities kick off with the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall at 10 a.m. An hour later, the Salute to Indpendence Parade heads down East Market Street.

The concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, starring Grammy winner Ne-Yo and Kesha, best known for her hits "Timber" and "Tik Tok," begins at 7 p.m. The fireworks show follows.

Gates for the concert open at 4 p.m. The concert is free to attend, but tickets are required for the front section. Tickets are being given away during select Welcome America events, and during "Ticket Tuesday" promotions.



The concert and fireworks are being broadcast by NBC10 and Telemundo62. They can be streamed on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Zumo Play.

What other Welcome America events are happening?

There is an abundance of block parties featuring food and entertainment beginning with the Juneteenth Block Party on June 19. The Declaration House Block Party takes place June 24 and the Avenue of the Arts Block Party is June 29.

Free sandwiches are available during Wawa Hoagie Day on June 27 at Independence Hall, and "Rocky" fans can catch a showing of the quintessential Philly film on June 26 on the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Several events commemorate milestones. Smith Memorial Playground is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a "Kidchella" music festival on June 21. Jefferson is marking its 200th anniversary with a block party on June 25. The Philadelphia Zoo is commemorating 150 years on July 1, and Carpenters' Hall is celebrating 250 years on July 2.



A new event – the Red, White, & Blue To-Do – occurs on July 2. Museums, businesses and historic sites in Old City are celebrating America's founding with decorations, games, concerts and deals.

Also, be on the lookout for a bus decorated with Welcome America logo. It is traveling around the city ahead of the festival, offering Tastykakes, potato chips and July 4 concert tickets. Following the festival, the bus will be converted into a mobile visitor center and traverse the city until next year's Wawa Welcome America.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice The schedule for the 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival was revealed Tuesday. Above, Mayor Cherelle Parker stands at the podium during the announcement.



When are the musical performances? Live music performances are taking place during the Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta on June 22, the Celebration of Black Music Month on June 28 and Gospel on Independence on June 30. The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" is playing at the Delaware River Waterfront on June 29, and the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldier's Chorus is performing at Independence Mall on July 3 alongside country star LeAnn Rimes. "When you hear me say, 'One Philly, a united city,' there is no more powerful tool than the power of music," Mayor Cherelle Parker said. "I don't care about your race, your class, your socioeconomic status, I don't care where you are around the globe. There is something about the power of arts, culture and our creative economy that makes us all feel connected as it relates to our humanness." What museums are offering free admission? There are 37 museums that are offering free admission (for one day each) during the festival. They include the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, National Constitution Center, Penn Museum, Barnes Foundation, the Mütter Museum, Weitzman National of American Jewish History, Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University and Eastern State Penitentiary. The Welcome America schedule Here are the major Welcome America events:



• Wednesday, June 19, noon — Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

• Thursday, June 20, 4 p.m. — Jefferson Einstein Community Day at Cherashore Park

• Friday, June 21, 4 p.m. — Kidchella Music Festival at Smith Memorial Playground

• Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, 2 p.m. — Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard

• Monday, June 24, 5 p.m. — Declaration House Block Party at Seventh and Market streets.

• Tuesday, June 25, 3 p.m. — Jefferson 200th Anniversary Block Party at Jefferson Plaza

• Wednesday, June 26, 6 p.m. — Rocky Movie Night at the Art Museum steps

• Thursday, June 27, noon — Wawa Hoagie Day at Independence Mall

• Friday, June 28, 5 p.m. — Celebration of Black Music Month at the Dell Music Center

• Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m. — Avenue of the Arts Block Party on South Broad Street

• Saturday, June 29, 8 p.m. — U.S. Army Band's "Pershing's Own" concert and fireworks at the Delaware River waterfront

• Sunday, June 30, 7 p.m. — Gospel on Independence featuring Tamela Mann at Independence Mall

• Monday, July 1, 2 p.m. — Philadelphia Zoo's 150th Anniversary at the Philadelphia Zoo

• Tuesday, July 2, 9 a.m. — Red, White, & Blue To-Do in the Historic District

• Tuesday, July 2, 11 a.m. — Carpenters' Hall 250th Anniversary at Fourth & Chestnut Streets

• Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m. — U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus featuring LeAnn Rimes at Independence Mall

• Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. — Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall

• Thursday, July 4, 11 a.m. — Salute to Independence Parade at 11 a.m. on East Market Street

• Thursday, July 4, 7 p.m. — July 4th Concert & Fireworks starring Ne-Yo & Kesha on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway



The full schedule can be found online, with additional info to be posted as the festivities near.

Wednesday, June 19, through Thursday, July 4Various times | Free, pay-as-you-goPhiladelphia