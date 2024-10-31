Dia de los Muertos parties and a Barack Obama musical: Your weekend guide to things to do

Has the city's unusually dry weather wrecked your leaf-peeping plans? Dueling musical parodies can fill that empty space on the calendar.

Productions of an unauthorized Barack Obama musical and a "Lord of the Rings" spoof both take center stage in Center City. The Tolkien tribute will stick around through late December, but if you want to see a Barry impersonator swear, you have until Sunday.

Over in Fairmount, the Boozy Mutt will host a disco-alien party for one of the city's newest breweries. Various community hubs and restaurants will also mark Dia de los Muertos with special meals and activities. Here's the rundown in our weekend guide:

Halloween will soon be dead and buried, but another skeleton-forward celebration is just beginning this weekend. Dia de los Muertos, aka the Day of the Dead, is typically observed on Nov. 1-2 in Mexico and other parts of Central America. Philly will mark the occasion with multiple parties around town, including a Saturday fair and procession at Fleisher Art Memorial. Diners can enjoy food specials and festivities at Sor Ynez and Cantina La Martina on Saturday, too, or head to the FDR Park boathouse Friday for an evening of music and performances.

A new musical at the Philadelphia Theatre Co. is revisiting the Obama administration through song, jokes and maybe a few jazz hands. "44" promises an unauthorized look at Obama's historic election through the eyes of his veep Joe Biden, with appearances by Mitch McConnell and a hockey stick-toting Sarah Palin. The show runs through Sunday, with tickets starting at $24.

Does the thought of any more election chatter, even satirical show tunes, make you want to scream into a pillow? Then try out another musical romp. "Fellowship! The Musical" opens Friday for a nearly two-month run at the Adrienne Theater. The "Lord of the Rings" parody features Hobbit tap routines and a Balrog cabaret performance, all for the price of $40.

Space Cadet Brewing Co., the latest project from Victory alum Richie Tevlin, launched into the Philly stratosphere in October. But you may have missed this shooting star, since Space Cadet is a contract brewery with a presence in local shops but no taproom — and according to Tevlin, its initial release sold out in 24 hours. Luckily, the public can get another taste at the brewery's formal launch party Friday. The theme is "Studio 51," a cross between the legendary disco haunt Studio 54 and the alien conspiracy hub Area 51. Tickets are $10, Space Cadet beers are $5 and costumes are encouraged. Head to the Boozy Mutt from 8-11 p.m.

