November's comedy shows include David Cross in Glenside and a 'Lord of the Rings' musical

November's list of comedy shows in the Philly area includes sitcom star David Cross returning to his stand-up roots.

Cross, known for his role as Tobias Fünke in "Arrested Development," will be at Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Montgomery County, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, for his tour, the End of the Beginning of the End.

The Emmy-winning comedian has been performing stand-up since he was 17 and made a splash on the New York comedy scene in the 1980s. His style emphasizes political satire, with one of his Netflix specials called "Making America Great Again" in 2016.

Tickets to see the self-proclaimed "Worst Daddy in the World" range from $79 to $261.

Also in November is the return of "It's Always Punny in Philadelphia" at Helium Comedy Club on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 4:30 p.m. (It was postponed from its original September date.)

Here are other comedy shows in November. (Tickets were available for the performances listed below at the time this article was published):

A rising star

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who stars in the "Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show," will be at Helium Comedy Club on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m.

The comic hosted the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, acted in the Oscar-winning film "Poor Things" and garnered an Emmy nomination for hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2022. His conversational style has made him a comic to watch out for, and his show restricts the use of phones, smart watches and accessories.

General admission tickets for Carmichael's show are $30.88 and reserved seats cost $41.23.

As seen on late-night TV

Chelsea Handler, the former host of late-night talk shows on E! and Netflix, will be at the Met Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.

The Philly stop is part of the comic's "Little Big B---- Tour," which has her cover personal topics and memories of her childhood while also touching on some global events. Handler was on a hiatus from stand-up comedy before returning in her Vaccinated and Horny Tour in 2021.

Tickets for Handler's show range from $29 and $918.

Correspondents' dinner queen

Former "Daily Show" contributor Michelle Wolf is performing at Punch Line Philly from Thursday, Nov. 21, to Saturday, Nov. 23.

Wolf generated national headlines in 2018 as the featured entertainer at the White House correspondents' dinner, lambasting President Donald Trump, his administration and the mainstream media.

Tickets for her shows on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.; and Nov. 23 at 9:15 p.m. start at $50.05. Her Nov. 23 show at 7 p.m. is sold out.

A jaunt through Middle-earth

For a change of pace, check out "Fellowship! The Musical" from Nov. 1-Dec. 22 at the Adrienne Theater. The Broadway-style parody show is a take on "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" film by Peter Jackson.

Featuring 12 original songs, including an over-the-top opening number and a 1980s power ballad, the show was first written in 2004 and has been performed in theaters around the country. Tickets cost $40.

Other November comedy shows