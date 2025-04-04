Philly zoo's Galapagos tortoise, who's about 100, becomes oldest first-time mom of her species

The longest resident at the Philadelphia Zoo is a new parent — and the oldest known first-time mom of her species.

Mommy, a Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise, has welcomed four freshly hatched babies with her mate Abrazzo. Both reptilian parents are estimated to be about 100 years old.

They are also members of a critically endangered species, which has struggled to survive due to invasive species, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict. That makes Mommy and Abrazzo's hatchlings, all female, genetically valuable. They could have more siblings on the way, too; the zoo is still monitoring the other 12 eggs Mommy laid for potential hatchings.

The baby turtles, which each weigh about 70-80 grams, will stay out of public view as they continue growing. They will make their official debut Wednesday, April 23. The zoo has hinted that fans will get a chance to name them.

This is the first time that babies from this species have hatched on Philadelphia Zoo grounds. The last time an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo welcomed new Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises was in 2019, when the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in South Carolina hatched two. It was also the original home of Abrazzo, who came to Philly on a breeding recommendation in December 2020.

Provided image/Philadelphia Zoo The new Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise babies at the Philadelphia Zoo are all female. Additional siblings could still hatch.

Prior to the latest hatchings, there were only 44 turtles from this species collectively at American zoos.

"At one point, each of the Galapagos Islands had its own unique Galapagos tortoise, but sadly, several of them are now extinct," Rachel Metz, vice president of animal well-being and conservation for the Philadelphia Zoo, said in a statement. "These hatchlings not only protect the species from extinction, but serve as important ambassadors to inspire guests to save wildlife and wild places."

Mommy has resided at the zoo since 1932, when the Fairmount Park attraction also housed MGM's retired Leo the lion.

The hatchlings will stay in Philly for at least five years, but may eventually move onto other AZA facilities. They will roam the Reptile and Amphibian House with their parents and the zoo's other adult Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoise, Little Girl.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.