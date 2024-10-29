Christmas Village to feature new mulled wine varieties, first vegan booth

Halloween skeletons haven't yet returned to their graves, but Christmas planning is already underway.

Christmas Village, Center City's annual yuletide destination, returns to the City Hall courtyard, Dilworth Park and LOVE Park next month, its organizers announced. It features more than 120 vendors in rustic wooden booths modeled after the traditional German holiday markets, as well as a Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel. It opens for a special preview weekend Nov. 23-24, followed by a full month run from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve.

New additions to the market include a fresh variety of mulled wine, also known as Glühwein, and the market's first full-time vegan booth, which sells plant-based brats and blooming onions. Visitors can expect returning staples like hot cocoa, cider, beer, schnitzel and strudel. The powerful stench of Raclette cheese also will be in the air.

A fundraiser benefitting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is returning after its inaugural 2023 run. The Festival of Trees competition invites local businesses and organizations to decorate a Christmas tree on display at the LOVE Park Welcome Center. Visitors who donate to CHOP can vote on their favorite designs.



More information on vendors and Christmas Village events will be released as its opening date approaches.

Saturday, Nov. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 24

Closed Nov. 25-27

Various times | Free to enter

City Hall & LOVE Park

1400-1500 JFK Blvd.

