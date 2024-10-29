More Events:

October 29, 2024

Christmas Village to feature new mulled wine varieties, first vegan booth

The annual attraction brings back the Festival of Trees fundraiser, which began last year. It opens the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Christmas
Christmas Village Provided image/Aversa PR

Christmas Village opens in the City Hall courtyard, Dilworth Park and LOVE Park in late November. The German-style holiday market is open Nov. 23-24 and then again from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

Halloween skeletons haven't yet returned to their graves, but Christmas planning is already underway.

Christmas Village, Center City's annual yuletide destination, returns to the City Hall courtyard, Dilworth Park and LOVE Park next month, its organizers announced. It features more than 120 vendors in rustic wooden booths modeled after the traditional German holiday markets, as well as a Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel. It opens for a special preview weekend Nov. 23-24, followed by a full month run from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve.

MORE: See where Billie Holiday and Jackie Robinson stayed in Philly on this Green Book walking tour

New additions to the market include a fresh variety of mulled wine, also known as Glühwein, and the market's first full-time vegan booth, which sells plant-based brats and blooming onions. Visitors can expect returning staples like hot cocoa, cider, beer, schnitzel and strudel. The powerful stench of Raclette cheese also will be in the air. 

A fundraiser benefitting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is returning after its inaugural 2023 run. The Festival of Trees competition invites local businesses and organizations to decorate a Christmas tree on display at the LOVE Park Welcome Center. Visitors who donate to CHOP can vote on their favorite designs.

More information on vendors and Christmas Village events will be released as its opening date approaches.

Christmas Village

Saturday, Nov. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 24
Closed Nov. 25-27
Various times | Free to enter
City Hall & LOVE Park
1400-1500 JFK Blvd.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Christmas Philadelphia Beer Gardens Markets Wine Christmas Village Dilworth Park

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy
Limited - Ireland Hidden Heartlands

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Four charged for roles in fatal shooting of Cumberland County detective

cumberland county detective shooting arrest

Fitness

Why high-intensity workouts may make people feel less hungry

Vigorous exercise appetite

Pets

Here are tips to keep your pets safe on Halloween

halloween pet safety tips

Flyers

Flyers urgent to solve offensive 'disconnect' as struggles continue

Matvei-Michkov-Flyers-Canadiens-10.27.24-NHL.jpg

Arts & Culture

Green Book walking tour of Philly shows where Billie Holiday stayed

Green Book Walking Tour

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved