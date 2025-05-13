National Constitution Center to open two new galleries ahead of America's 250th birthday

To celebrate the nation's 250th birthday next summer, the National Constitution Center plans to open two new galleries that shine light on America's founding principles and explore core tenets of its government.

The Old City museum revealed the plans Tuesday after receiving a $15 million gift from Kenneth C. Griffin, the CEO of Citadel credit union and a collector of historical documents and fine art. Griffin's donation is the largest received by the National Constitution Center, which opened on the Fourth of July in 2003. The new galleries will open in the large circular portion of the museum called the drum.

"It will include an extraordinary combination of interactives," Jeffrey Rosen, CEO of the National Constitution Center, said Tuesday.

The first gallery, opening in February, will tell the story of the relationship between the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It will explore themes of liberty, equality and government by consent through a series of biographies on the Founding Fathers and stories about the compromises of the Revolutionary era.

The second gallery, opening next May, will examine the separation of powers with exhibits on the checks and balances of American government and the model of federalism, which shapes how the national government shares power with the states.

"It will be a great opportunity to do a deep dive into the way that the three branches of government work," Rosen said.

Griffin also is loaning the museum his original copy of the U.S. Constitution — one of only 14 known first prints of the document's final text — that he purchased at auction for $43 million in 2021. Griffin's print will be displayed at the Constitution Center all next year along with his rare, first printing of the 17 amendments passed by the House of Representatives in 1789. Congress ultimately sent 12 proposed amendments to the states for ratification, gaining passage of 10 that became the Bill of Rights.

"The remarkable prosperity of America over the past 250 years is a testament to the genius of the republic, as enshrined in our Constitution," Griffin said in a statement. "The authors of the Constitution had incredible foresight in designing a system of government that has withstood the test of time and now, more than ever, protects the American Dream."

Rosen called it an honor to have new galleries that add to the attractions and events planned for Philadelphia's year-long celebration of the semiquincentennial, which is expected to drive an influx of civic tourism. Among other programs being developed, the city's historical and cultural institutions will host weekly events showcasing Philadelphia's groundbreaking contributions to American innovation.

The atrium at the Constitution Center offers one of the city's best views of Independence Mall, and in 2021 the museum installed a 50-ton marble tablet engraved with the First Amendment that it received as a donation from the Freedom Forum in Washington. The Constitution Center is in the midst of renovating of its core exhibit, "The Story of We The People," and opened a gallery dedicated to the First Amendment two years ago.

Rosen said the museum is preparing to debut a new civic toolkit this summer that includes an online version of the Declaration of Independence with commentary from leading U.S. historians. Combining the museum's physical exhibits and live programs with a range of online resources — including podcasts and other expert contributions — is part of the Constitution Center's nonpartisan mission to bring debates about American idea to a growing audience.

"All of this is a way for us to focus on Constitutional issues, not political issues, to explore areas of agreement and disagreement so that citizens can make up their own minds," Rosen said. "It's urgently important that citizens educate themselves about the principles of the Constitution."