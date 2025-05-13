Cooper DeJean will serve fries at Checkers drive-thru in Northeast Philly

Eagles Cornerback Cooper DeJean will trade his helmet and jersey for a headset and apron this weekend for a guest drive-thru stint at a local Checkers.

DeJean will work the fast food chain's window at 9173 Roosevelt Blvd. from 6:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 17. The event follows DeJean's Youth Football Camp at the Haverford School, which he's hosting earlier that day.

As part of the promo, Checkers will donate $0.33 from every sale of large fries to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia in a collaboration its calling "Cooping Up Fries." Every 100th customer on May 17-18 will also receive a limited-edition, signed Cooper DeJean Checkers hat while supplies last.

DeJean, the standout rookie whose interception and touchdown helped deliver the team's Super Bowl LIX win in February, has been linked to the fast food chain since earlier this year. In January, he was featured in an episode of "Rearview," an online series where NFL players provide commentary after a game from their cars. In it, DeJean picked up a meal at the Checkers location on Lehigh Avenue following the Eagles' last regular season game against the New York Giants.

Saturday, May 17 | 6:30-7 p.m.

Checkers

9173 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA