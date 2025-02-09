More Sports:

February 09, 2025

WATCH: Eagles lift the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles won their second-ever Lombardi Trophy, and Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP honors.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Lombardi-Trophy-Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Eagles captured their second-ever Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles did it. 

They won the Super Bowl, via a blowout of the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. 

Philadelphia's out celebrating, but the Eagles still had a Lombardi Trophy to hoist first. 

Here's owner Jeffrey Lurie accepting it from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell:

It's all real, and Jalen Hurts, after playing the game of his life two years prior but falling just short, took home Super Bowl MVP. 

"I couldn't be here without my teammates," Hurts said on the stage down in New Orleans, as the green and white confetti fell. 

And they couldn't be there without him. 

Hurts went 17-for-22 passing for 221 yards, but for two major touchdowns to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and then a "Tush Push" rushing touchdown that put the Eagles up, 7-0 early. 

He found a way one more time, and the Eagles are celebrating a second Super Bowl title because of it. 

Also, here's Saquon Barkley, Super Bowl Champion:

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

