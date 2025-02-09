WATCH: Eagles lift the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LIX

February 09, 2025
The Eagles did it.
They won the Super Bowl, via a blowout of the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.
Philadelphia's out celebrating, but the Eagles still had a Lombardi Trophy to hoist first.
Here's owner Jeffrey Lurie accepting it from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell:
THE EAGLES LIFT THE SUPER BOWL TROPHY 🏆@Eagles x #SuperBowlLIX pic.twitter.com/hetRhQnEqO— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 10, 2025
"I couldn't be here without my teammates," Hurts said on the stage down in New Orleans, as the green and white confetti fell.
And they couldn't be there without him.
“Couldn’t be here without my teammates.”— NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2025
- #SBLIX MVP @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/FVSDRXM3jV
Hurts went 17-for-22 passing for 221 yards, but for two major touchdowns to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and then a "Tush Push" rushing touchdown that put the Eagles up, 7-0 early.
He found a way one more time, and the Eagles are celebrating a second Super Bowl title because of it.
Also, here's Saquon Barkley, Super Bowl Champion:
Saquon Barkley and family. Super Bowl champions.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 10, 2025
“Do you want to give (the Lombardi Trophy) a kiss?” pic.twitter.com/wZeRMKjvkI
