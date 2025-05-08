More Events:

May 08, 2025

The Who announces show at Wells Fargo Center for farewell tour this summer

The English rock band is coming to Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 16.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
The Who Tour Mike De Sisti/Imagn Images

Legendary rock band the Who will play in Philadelphia on its North American farewell tour this summer. Above, the band performs during its 50th anniversary tour in 2016.

The Who, the monumental English rock band, has announced a North American farewell tour that will make a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, Aug. 21. 

While the band has previously advertised a "farewell" tour, it says this will truly be its final time playing in the United States and Canada. The Song Is Over Tour, named after a track from the band's 1971 album "Who's Next," runs through August and September. 

MORE: Wells Fargo Center to be renamed Xfinity Mobile Arena in September

"Well, all good things must come to an end," band co-founder and guitarist Pete Townshend said in a release about the upcoming shows. "It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible. ... This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter. Make sure you join in.”

The Who last played in Philadelphia on May 20, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center, which included full-band and orchestral performances.

Tickets for the Who's tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, May 16. There will be a presale for Citi cardmembers and the Who Fan Club from 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 15. 

"The warmth of the American audiences over the years have been inspirational to me, and reflect the feeling I remember getting after hearing the first rock records coming across the radio," co-founder and lead vocalist Roger Daltrey said in the release. "Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

