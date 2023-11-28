20 decorated trees to be displayed in Christmas Village for inaugural CHOP fundraiser

Philadelphia's Christmas Village is decking the halls this season with a new tree-decorating competition that benefits the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The inaugural Festival of Trees will pop up at the newly renovated LOVE Park Welcome Center on Thursday, Nov. 30. The installation, which will remain open through Christmas Eve, will feature 20 themed Christmas trees decorated by Philly organizations, teams and businesses.

Participants in the tree-decorating contest include the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Union, Philadelphia Zoo, Wawa, SEPTA, Dietz & Watson and Rita's Water Ice. Each competitor's tree will be trimmed with holiday lights, original art pieces and themed ornaments. Trees can win awards for Best in Show or People’s Choice.

Visitors can vote for their favorite designs by making donations to CHOP via cash, credit card or Apple Pay. People who donate will receive snowflake tokens that can be dropped into the ballot boxes in front of the trees. Those who donate over $10 will receive vouchers for free hot chocolate at the Christmas Village.

Santa Claus will visit the Festival of Trees to meet kids and take photos every Friday through Sunday from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24. Guests also can take part in gift tag-making every Monday through Thursday between Dec. 4 and Dec. 21.

The Festival of Trees is free to enter and open Sunday through Thursday from 12-7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 12-8 p.m. at 1569 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

Philly's largest decorated Christmas tree also makes its debut this week. The City of Philadelphia Tree Lighting Celebration takes place on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the Wawa Holiday Plaza, located on the north side of City Hall at Broad Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Along with the illumination of the city's 55-foot-tall white fir tree, spectators can enjoy performances by Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks and DJ Diamond Kuts. The tree-lighting will be broadcast on 6ABC. Road closures and parking restrictions for Thursday can be found online.