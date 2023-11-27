Where to find a Christmas tree in Philly

The official start of holiday season is a little different for everyone. For some, the Christmas music starts the second that Thanksgiving dinner is over. Others have a hard line, holding out until Dec. 1. The most devoted Santa fanatics will insist the yuletide hits as soon as it's brisk enough for a sweater — or whenever the Hallmark Channel starts playing its holiday movies.

Of those deadlines, the last is coming this week, meaning the 2023 hunt for a Christmas tree is on. And while there are several rustic tree farms in Philadelphia's surrounding suburbs, there are also many plant shops and garden centers within city limits hawking fine firs.

The following 18 locations include a mix of chains and independent businesses offering pickup and/or delivery options. The spread sadly does not include Philly Christmas Trees, which recently announced its closure after 40 years in operation. Although the Christmas Tree Stand closed its physical locations in Philadelphia in 2022, it will once again offer online ordering and delivery

For those seeking smaller tabletop trees, check out the Alberta spruce trees or blue point junipers listed below. And if PhillyVoice missed your preferred spot, let us know so we can add it to this continually updated list:

4711 Pine St.Open Wed-Fri 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat-Sun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Mondays and TuesdaysAlberta spruce trees available for preorder and pickup at Trolley Portal Gardens on Dec. 9267-760-3249

1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 2200 W. Oregon Ave. | 2539 Castor Ave. | 4640 Roosevelt Blvd.Hours vary by locationFraser and grand firs available for pickup and delivery215-218-0600 | 215-551-1753 | 215-744-1128 | 215-537-6100

8125 Germantown Ave.Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Fraser firs available for purchase, pickup and local delivery215-247-9490

2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 3800 Aramingo Ave. | 1500 N. 50th St. | 9701 Roosevelt Blvd.Hours vary by locationFraser, Douglas, balsam and noble firs, spruces available for pickup and delivery215-982-5391 | 215-904-9951 | 215-796-6640 | 215-776-9006

1000 S. Front St.Open Mon-Tues 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Wed 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thurs 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fri-Sat 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.Fraser firs available for purchase, pickup and delivery

7631 Ridge Ave.Open Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Fraser and Douglas firs available for purchase, pickup and local delivery215-483-5009

622 S. 9th St.Open Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Blue point junipers available for purchase and pickup445-247-0445

1526 E. Passyunk Ave.Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Fraser firs available for purchase, preorder and pickup215-952-0811

3507 Midvale Ave.Open Mon-Sat 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.Small trees and wreaths; tree sale Dec. 1-3267-331-6292

8956 Frankford Ave. |

2686 Southampton Rd. |

6601 Roosevelt Blvd.

Open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Fraser, Douglas, noble, concolor and balsam firs, blue spruces available for purchase and pickup215-913-5762

