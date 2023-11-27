More Culture:

November 27, 2023

Where to find a Christmas tree in Philly

These 18 plant stores and garden centers offer city dwellers pickup options — and in many cases, delivery

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Christmas trees Philadelphia Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A mix of garden centers, plant stores and pop-ups in parking lots will offer Christmas trees across the city this season.

The official start of holiday season is a little different for everyone. For some, the Christmas music starts the second that Thanksgiving dinner is over. Others have a hard line, holding out until Dec. 1. The most devoted Santa fanatics will insist the yuletide hits as soon as it's brisk enough for a sweater — or whenever the Hallmark Channel starts playing its holiday movies.

Of those deadlines, the last is coming this week, meaning the 2023 hunt for a Christmas tree is on. And while there are several rustic tree farms in Philadelphia's surrounding suburbs, there are also many plant shops and garden centers within city limits hawking fine firs.

MORE: Leslie Odom Jr. duets 'Please Come Home for Christmas' with 'Ted Lasso' star in new holiday special

The following 18 locations include a mix of chains and independent businesses offering pickup and/or delivery options. The spread sadly does not include Philly Christmas Trees, which recently announced its closure after 40 years in operation. Although the Christmas Tree Stand closed its physical locations in Philadelphia in 2022, it will once again offer online ordering and delivery.

For those seeking smaller tabletop trees, check out the Alberta spruce trees or blue point junipers listed below. And if PhillyVoice missed your preferred spot, let us know so we can add it to this continually updated list:

Freebird Greenery

4711 Pine St.
Open Wed-Fri 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sat-Sun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Mondays and Tuesdays
Alberta spruce trees available for preorder and pickup at Trolley Portal Gardens on Dec. 9
267-760-3249

Garden Center at Home Depot

1651 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 2200 W. Oregon Ave. | 2539 Castor Ave. | 4640 Roosevelt Blvd.
Hours vary by location
Fraser and grand firs available for pickup and delivery
215-218-0600 | 215-551-1753 | 215-744-1128 | 215-537-6100

Laurel Hill Gardens

8125 Germantown Ave.
Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase, pickup and local delivery
215-247-9490

Lowe's Garden Center

2106 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. | 3800 Aramingo Ave. | 1500 N. 50th St. | 9701 Roosevelt Blvd.
Hours vary by location
Fraser, Douglas, balsam and noble firs, spruces available for pickup and delivery
215-982-5391 | 215-904-9951 | 215-796-6640 | 215-776-9006

Rocky Yo-Mo's Christmas Trees

1000 S. Front St.
Open Mon-Tues 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Wed 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thurs 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fri-Sat 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sun 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase, pickup and delivery

Secret Garden

7631 Ridge Ave.
Open Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fraser and Douglas firs available for purchase, pickup and local delivery
215-483-5009

STUMP Bella Vista

622 S. 9th St.
Open Mon-Sat 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Blue point junipers available for purchase and pickup
445-247-0445

Urban Jungle

1526 E. Passyunk Ave.
Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fraser firs available for purchase, preorder and pickup
215-952-0811

Vault + Vine

3507 Midvale Ave.
Open Mon-Sat 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Small trees and wreaths; tree sale Dec. 1-3
267-331-6292

Walt's Christmas Trees

8956 Frankford Ave. | 2686 Southampton Rd. | 6601 Roosevelt Blvd.
Open daily 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Fraser, Douglas, noble, concolor and balsam firs, blue spruces available for purchase and pickup
215-913-5762

kristin@phillyvoice.com

