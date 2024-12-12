What to stream: 'Creature Commandos,' 'Secret Level' and 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Existing TV and movie franchises are getting new leases of life. While it's fair to argue this proves Hollywood is out of original ideas, it's worth checking out these to see if old dogs can learn new tricks.

DC is creating a super group of some of its obscure comic characters, and a CGI animation studio is trying its hand at original stories using familiar video game titles. Meanwhile, one of Pixar's most popular movies now has a spin-off, and Tim Burton revisits "Beetlejuice."

What's old is new among these latest recommendations of what to stream:

'Creature Commandos'

The animated "Creature Commandos" takes several obscure characters from DC Comics, throws them together, creating a team forced to do the government's dirty work. The motley crew of misfits and monsters includes a Nazi-killing robot, a radioactive man, and the bride of Frankenstein.

Created by James Gunn, the premise should sound familiar to those who saw his movies "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad," which follows characters butting heads but growing together as a found family unit. And like Gunn's movies, expect stylish violence and a rocking soundtrack.

The show serves as an appetizer for Gunn's new shared universe of DC-based films, shows and video games, which will properly kick off with the 2025 movice "Superman," staring Philly native David Corenswet as the eponymous superhero. "Creature Commandos" streams on Max, with new episodes every Thursday.

'Secret Level'

Sometimes, the coolest aspect of a video game are its cutscenes – the cinematic, non-playable videos that give players story context. CGI production house Blur Studio takes that concept and turns these cutscenes into the anthology show "Secret Level," with each standalone episode about a different game.

With installments based on popular titles like "Dungeons & Dragons," "Unreal Tournament" and "Mega Man," the series presents new takes on some old legacy properties with super-detailed visuals one would expect from a cutscene. Ever want to see a gritty and horrific version of "Pac-Man?" Whether you do or not, this show has it.

There's a star-studded voice cast that includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves and Kevin Hart. "Secret Level" is streaming on Prime Video; the first eight episodes are now available, and the remaining seven will be released on Dec. 17.

'Dream Productions'

The popular "Inside Out" films from Pixar dive into the emotions of a child, and they feature a fun concept that a child's dreams are created by a movie production studio. The spin-off "Dream Productions" puts the spotlight on this fantastical idea.

Depicting two ambitious dream directors aiming to create the perfect tween dream, the show satirizes the film industry and the politics of moviemaking while still building on the world of "Inside Out." Fans should be delighted to know that fan-favorite characters, like Joy (Amy Poehler), are in the spin-off.

"Dream Productions," which takes place between the two "Inside Out" movies, is streaming on Disney+, with all four episodes available to watch.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Audiences can spot a Tim Burton movie from a mile away with its gothic aesthetics and supernatural elements. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" marks the return of the beloved Burton character after a lengthy hiatus, with Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role.

The film is a mix of new and old characters, with Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara reprising their parts and Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and others joining in the fun chaos. Ryder's character, now a mother, again finds herself haunted by the nightmarish Betelgeuse (Keaton), and her daughter (Ortega) accidentally opens the portal to the afterlife – naturally, hilarity ensues.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is streaming on Max, and you can watch the original "Beetlejuice" on the platform, too.