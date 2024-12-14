Eagles chants break out as Bill Belichick is introduced at North Carolina basketball game

Bill Belichick is no longer in the NFL and on his way to the college game as the new coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, but Super Bowl LII will follow him everywhere.

Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, made an appearance at the North Carolina game at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday. The Tar Heels are hosting Philadelphia's own La Salle Explorers. Though La Salle fans weren't large in number down in Chapel Hill for the game, when Belichick made an appearance on the court, naturally, 'E-A-G-L-E-S' chants broke out from the fiery few who made the trek down from Philly.

La Salle hoops podcast The Gola Standard was on hand and had video of it:

"Impeccable timing," The Gola Standard podcast co-host Dennis Grove said to PhillyVoice. "He definitely heard it. Eagles fans can make four people sound like 400."

Sure, Belichick has more championships to his name than the Eagles organization has overall in their nearly 100-year history, but Feb. 4, 2018 lives on forever.

