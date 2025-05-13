Report: Sixers promoting Jameer Nelson to assistant general manager

The Sixers are promoting Jameer Nelson to assistant general manager, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Tuesday morning:

Nelson, 43, has been working for the Sixers in various front office roles since his 14-year NBA career came to an end. The Chester native has been working for the organization's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, since 2020, rising from assistant general manager to general manager.

The Sixers will have to find a new lead shot-caller in Delaware as Nelson joins the team's primary group of decision-makers. Barring any additional movement, Nelson will join Ned Cohen as the team's two assistant general managers (Cohen represented the Sixers in the NBA Draft Lottery drawing room on Monday night in Chicago).

The other key front office names to know: Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Peter Dinwiddie, Vice President of Player Personnel Prosper Karangwa, and general manager Elton Brand. The group, of course, is spearheaded by Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice