More Sports:

May 13, 2025

Report: Sixers promoting Jameer Nelson to assistant general manager

Jameer Nelson's rise within the Sixers' front office continues following his 14-year playing career.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Morey (Jameer) 5.13.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is shuffling his front office ahead of an important offseason.

The Sixers are promoting Jameer Nelson to assistant general manager, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Tuesday morning:

Nelson, 43, has been working for the Sixers in various front office roles since his 14-year NBA career came to an end. The Chester native has been working for the organization's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, since 2020, rising from assistant general manager to general manager.

The Sixers will have to find a new lead shot-caller in Delaware as Nelson joins the team's primary group of decision-makers. Barring any additional movement, Nelson will join Ned Cohen as the team's two assistant general managers (Cohen represented the Sixers in the NBA Draft Lottery drawing room on Monday night in Chicago).

The other key front office names to know: Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Peter Dinwiddie, Vice President of Player Personnel Prosper Karangwa, and general manager Elton Brand. The group, of course, is spearheaded by Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Ned Cohen Daryl Morey Jameer Nelson Elton Brand

Featured

815x524_AsburyPark_iS_637185376.png

An amazing May starts in New Jersey
Limited - Cape May County - Longest Yarn

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County, NJ

Just In

Must Read

Government

Whitemarsh cancels July 4 parade over public safety concerns

Whitemarsh July 4 Parade

Sponsored

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

History

Learn about MOVE bombing through these docs, book and podcast

MOVE bombing documentaries

Addiction

More teens are using nicotine pouches – a tobacco product touted as a smoking alternative

Nicotine Pouches Teens

Food & Drink

Cooper DeJean to work Checkers drive-thru in Northeast Philly

Cooper DeJean Checkers

Sixers

A Sixers fan's guide to watching the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

Lottery stage 5.9.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved