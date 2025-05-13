Sixers mock draft roundup 4.0: Ace Bailey is the early favorite at No. 3 overall

Finally, we have certainty.

The Sixers own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after being one of three teams to jump into the top four of a chaotic lottery which was won by the Dallas Mavericks. The Sixers don't just have a first-round pick, they have an extremely valuable one.

Now, we can wonder about which prospect will be atop their board after the Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs pick ahead of them. It's more or less a lock that Dallas will select Cooper Flagg, while it remains to be seen if the Spurs view De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle as a good enough backcourt to bypass consensus No. 2 prospect Dylan Harper, the tall and dynamic guard from Rutgers.

For the first time in a post-lottery world, let's take a look at a batch of brand new mock drafts and find out which prospects national experts see landing with the Sixers at No. 3:

ESPN: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Jeremy Woo writes that teams are "eager" to begin meeting with Bailey and diving deeper into his prospects to determine whether his clear upside is paired with a reasonable floor. Woo then explains the appeal with Bailey, who is a dynamic shot-maker as a big wing:

"Wings with Bailey's combination of size, physical skill and shooting prowess are rare. That coveted archetype has kept his stock largely steady despite his inconsistencies as a decision-maker, ball handler and defender. Some teams are concerned with the risk attached in those areas, but his scoring talent has tantalizing appeal for front offices in search of star power." [ESPN]

Bailey has been considered the favorite to go No. 3 overall behind Flagg and Harper all year long, and the Sixers' lack of a young cornerstone wing could bolster that viewpoint.

Yahoo! Sports: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

In his mock, Kevin O'Connor also projects Bailey landing with the Sixers. But he is skeptical that it would the the right call:

"After a disastrous season, the Sixers get to keep their top-six protected pick. But drafting Bailey would raise serious questions about the direction of the franchise... Bailey’s shooting consistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down to turn him into a full-on star. It would not be a shocker if the Sixers look to trade down (or out) with a team badly hoping to land Bailey." [Yahoo! Sports]

O'Connor's primary concern is that Bailey would not be prepared to contribute in a meaningful capacity during Joel Embiid's remaining years. But given how Embiid's season just went, it's fair to wonder if that should be a bigger priority than a post-Embiid version of the Sixers.

Bleacher Report: V.J. Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

Interestingly, not every expert went with Bailey in their mock drafts. Jonathan Wasserman elected to go with Edgecombe, whose status positionally is debatable. What cannot be questioned: his athleticism.

"Front offices that value his 100th percentile explosiveness, shotmaking and defensive quickness could slot him at No. 3, particularly if they question Ace Bailey's handle and tunnel vision, Tre Johnson's lack of rim pressure and Jeremiah Fears' shooting." [Bleacher Report]

When Wasserman uses the term "100th percentile," he's not exaggerating whatsoever when it comes to Edgecombe, whose athletic capabilities are absolutely absurd.

