Sixers land No. 3 overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft, safeguarding first-round pick

The 2024-25 Sixers season was as disastrous and depressing as any campaign in the history of the organization. Luckily for an organization desperate for a source of optimism, that hellish campaign has netted the Sixers a lifeline.



The Sixers officially own the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

They entered Monday night's 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with a 64.0 percent chance of keeping their pick at all, but jumped up from the fifth spot in the lottery standings and landed the No. 3 overall pick. They did not have enough luck on their side to land in position to select Duke phenom Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick — that belonged to the Dallas Mavericks, of all teams -- but they have successfully safeguarded their top-six protected first-round pick. The Sixers' selection would have belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder had the Sixers been jumped by multiple teams without moving up themselves.

Now that they have kept their 2025 first-round pick, the Sixers will owe their 2026 first-rounder to Oklahoma City with a top-four protection. That protection would roll over to 2027 if the pick does not convey yet again next year. If the pick does not convey in 2026 or 2027, the Sixers would instead send the Thunder a second-round pick.



The Sixers will have plenty of options, even with the expectation being that Flagg and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper will be off the board. As things stand now, the prospects which figure to be the strongest contenders when the Sixers are on the clock include Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard/wing V.J. Edgecombe and Texas guard/wing Tre Johnson.

Assuming the Sixers stick and pick, whichever prospect they choose will have a four-year contract with two team options that starts at eight figures:

Year Salary 2025-26 $11,108,880 2026-27 $11,663,880 2027-28 (team option) $12,219,720 2028-29 (team option) $15,445,727 Total $50,438,207