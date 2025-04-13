Sixers soundbites: Paul George reflects on disappointing debut season in Philadelphia

A ton of stuff going on. It was a tough -- it was a lot for me. I think from a mental standpoint. A lot of stuff that was just going on that I kind of was trying to balance while being in a new situation. There was internal stuff for me, there was personal stuff for me, there were the fires that were going on out west where my home is, new situation, there was frustration from injuries and then holding myself accountable for not playing to the expectation that I had coming into the season. So there was just a ton of stuff that was weighing on me that, going into next year I'll kind of be free from a lot of those and alleviated from a lot of those. And so I do expect a better season, I expect a better turnaround for myself, for this team… The expectations that I just set for myself and playing for a passionate team, a passionate fan base, I think this is a place that you win and you want to win and they expect you to win, so the real challenge was just, with everything going on, was trying to remain in that moment of going on the court and leaving everything outside, outside and kind of just focusing on what I had to focus on. But I think that was probably just the biggest challenge for me was trying to just stay locked in with what was going on.