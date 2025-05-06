More Health:

May 06, 2025

Know an outstanding nurse? IBX seeks nominations for its Sunshine Award

Three winners will receive $500 gift cards and can each select a charity to receive a $2,500 donation from the insurer.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
IBX Outstanding Nurses CDC/UNSPLASH.COM

Three outstanding nurses honored by Independence Blue Cross each will receive $500 gift cards and be able to select a charity to receive a $2,500 donation from the insurer.

Nurses are an integral part of health care, providing the link between physicians and patients. Nurses take vital signs and administer medication. They explain treatment plans to patients and families. They document care, provide emotional support and monitor patient recovery.

Independence Blue Cross is looking to honor the Philadelphia region's outstanding nurses through its annual Celebrate Caring campaign. Through May 31, people may nominate nurses who demonstrate excellence.

Three nurses will receive $500 gift cards and be featured on the IBX Insights blog as winners of the Sunshine Award. Each nurse also can select a charity to receive a $2,500 donation from the insurer. 

The online nomination form asks for the nurse's name and workplace, the nominator's relationship to the nurse and a brief description of why the nurse should be honored. The nurses must work in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware.

Independence Blue Cross has highlighted more than 60 nurses since the campaign started six years ago.

"Nurses are the backbone of health care, providing unwavering compassion, expertise, and resilience during life's most challenging moments," said Koleen Cavanaugh, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Independence Blue Cross. "Through Celebrate Caring, we honor their dedication and shine a light on the extraordinary impact they make in our communities every single day."

