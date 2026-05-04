Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie to open fifth shop with new location in Bella Vista

Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie is opening a new location in Bella Vista, marking its second storefront in South Philly and fifth in the city.

The new bakery, which will be at 800 S. 9th St., will serve its full menu of pies, bagels and coffee supplied by Caffe Umbria, owner Dan Martino wrote on Instagram.

MORE: Wawa is selling a Gritty-themed smoothie to celebrate the Flyers' playoff run

For the past two years, the 300-square-foot space has been home to Pop’s Bun Shop, which serves pastries and coffee from its walk-up window. Owners Karen and John Blisard announced on Instagram that the business had “outgrown” the space and closed its doors last week.

“The time has come for us to move on and look for something larger,” the owners wrote last month. “More space will allow us to operate more efficiently and better keep up with demand. We hate to move, as we love Bella Vista, and you’ve all been so very good to us!”

An opening date for the new Little Susie’s store was not disclosed. A representative with the bakery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Little Susie’s has bakeries in Point Breeze, Old City, North Philadelphia and Port Richmond. A new shop in Fairmount was slated to open in the fall, Martino told Philly Mag last June, but owners posted in March that the location was still “waiting on some licenses."