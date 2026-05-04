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May 04, 2026

Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie to open fifth shop with new location in Bella Vista

The bakery will take over the former home of Pop’s Bun Shop.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Openings
Little Susie's Molly McVety/PhillyVoice

Little Susie’s will open a new bakery in Bella Vista. Above, its Port Richmond shop at 2532 E. Lehigh Ave.

Little Susie’s Coffee & Pie is opening a new location in Bella Vista, marking its second storefront in South Philly and fifth in the city.

The new bakery, which will be at 800 S. 9th St., will serve its full menu of pies, bagels and coffee supplied by Caffe Umbria, owner Dan Martino wrote on Instagram.

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For the past two years, the 300-square-foot space has been home to Pop’s Bun Shop, which serves pastries and coffee from its walk-up window. Owners Karen and John Blisard announced on Instagram that the business had “outgrown” the space and closed its doors last week.

“The time has come for us to move on and look for something larger,” the owners wrote last month. “More space will allow us to operate more efficiently and better keep up with demand. We hate to move, as we love Bella Vista, and you’ve all been so very good to us!”

An opening date for the new Little Susie’s store was not disclosed. A representative with the bakery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Little Susie’s has bakeries in Point Breeze, Old City, North Philadelphia and Port Richmond. A new shop in Fairmount was slated to open in the fall, Martino told Philly Mag last June, but owners posted in March that the location was still “waiting on some licenses."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Openings Philadelphia Bella Vista Port Richmond Coffee Bakery

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