More Health:

April 29, 2026

Emergency room visits for tick bites hit highest level in a decade

Hospital trips for tick bites are up 40% in the Northeast this April, CDC data shows.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Ticks
Deer Ticks ERIK KARITS/PEXELS.COM

This year has seen a sharp rise in the number of people visiting emergency departments to be treated for tick bites, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Lyme disease, spread by bites from the blacklegged tick, shown above, infects an estimated 476,000 people in the U.S. each year.

Emergency department visits for tick bites are at the highest levels seen in nearly a decade, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, and Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states seeing the most tick activity this spring.

The CDC put out an advisory last week noting that hospital visits for tick bites and illnesses are "higher than normal" in nearly every part of the country. Spring is usually when tick bites spike, but the weekly rate of emergency department visits for this time of year is the highest since 2017.

MORE: Hatching of three eaglets in nest at Kerr Park in Downingtown causes area to be blocked off

In the Northeast, emergency department visits have increased by 40% this April in comparison to last April, CDC data shows. The Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab at East Stroudsburg University says it has tested 55% more ticks submitted for analysis this year compared to 2025 — a year that was higher than normal.

Pennsylvania's climate, deer population and development in forested areas make the state especially suitable for tick species to thrive most of the year. Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey consistently have among the highest rates of Lyme disease in the country.

One reason for the spike in tick activity this year could be the region's snowy winter.

"Unfortunately, the snow actually helps them survive," Nicole Chinnici, director of the Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab, told FOX29. "The moisture from the snow, the ticks use and they have components in their mouth parts that then don't freeze over the winter months."

The Pennsylvania Tick Research Lab's data dashboard shows children under 11 years old have been most susceptible to tick bites this year, accounting for about one-third of self-reported cases. About 60% of all ticks analyzed this month did not contain any pathogens. The rest contained anywhere from one to five pathogens.

Black-legged ticks, also called deer ticks, carry Lyme disease and five other pathogens, including Powassan virus, a rare neurological disease that has become more prevalent in recent years in the United States. The American dog tick and the lone star tick, also present in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, carry other pathogens that commonly cause diseases in people.

The lone star tick has garnered growing attention because it has been linked to the spread of alpha-gal syndrome, which can cause a potentially life-threatening allergy to red meat and other animal products like cow's milk. A New Jersey man was identified earlier this year as the first known person to die from the disease. He died in September 2024.

About 31 million people are bitten by ticks every year in the U.S., according to the CDC, and about 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease annually.

To prevent tick bites, experts recommend using EPA-registered repellents and taking other precautions to protect the body from exposure. Hikers are advised to stick to the center of trails and wear light-colored clothing that makes it easier to spot ticks. Property owners should clear leaf litter from their yards, mow their lawns regularly and keep wood piles stored in sunny areas.

The CDC also recommends treating clothing and gear with sprays containing 0.5% permethrin, an insecticide that targets ticks and other biting insects. Permethrin can be used to treat boots, clothing and camping gear, remaining effective through several washes.

After outdoor activities, it's advised to check the body for ticks and regularly check pets for bumps.

If bit by a tick, the best remedy is remove it as soon as possible using tweezers. The tick should be removed at the head, not the body, with firm pressure close to the skin so the entire tick is removed. Bite marks should be cleaned with an antiseptic.

A doctor should be called if a tick has been attached to the skin for more than 24 hours or if someone bit experiences fever, body aches and a rash at the site. Emergency care is recommended if someone bit develops severe headache, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations or paralysis.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Ticks Philadelphia CDC Diseases New Jersey Pennsylvania Prevention

Follow us

Featured

Purchased - Man holding blue ribbon supporting colon cancer awareness

Colon cancer: Rising in young adults
Limited - Temple Health Dr. Toyoda

Temple Lung Center sets U.S. record with 179 lung transplants in 2025

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Developer buying McGlinchey's bar uses Zach Bryan-inspired LLC

McGlincheys Sale Alterra

Openings

Parx Casino opens new hotel

Limited - The Parxview Hotel 2

Fitness

Running the Broad Street Run on Sunday? Here's how to treat the final days before the race

Broad Street Run

Shopping

City reveals six pop-ups to take over vacant spaces on Market Street

Market East pop-ups

Star Wars

Star Wars Weekend will take over Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. May 2-3

Star Wars Weekend - Brewery

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Key quotes from Joel Embiid's first media availability since appendectomy after Game 4 loss

Embiid 4.27.26

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved