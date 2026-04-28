More News:

April 28, 2026

Hatching of three eaglets in nest at Kerr Park in Downingtown causes area to be blocked off

The restrictions around the baby birds — named Independence, Liberty and Freedom — could disrupt July Fourth fireworks plans.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Environment Nature
Bald Eagles Downingtown 1 Provided Image/Borough of Downingtown

A family of bald eagles — including Lloyd, above — has a nest in Kerr Park in Downingtown, causing officials to put temporary restrictions around the area.

A bald eagle nest has caused a section of Kerr Park in Downingtown to be blocked off, and the newly discovered presence of three eaglets could impact Fourth of July fireworks plans.

While nests have been spotted in the area for years, officials said the sighting of the babies this month marked the most significant presence of the protected bird in recent history and led to the added restrictions, including temporarily closing three holes on the park's disc golf course.

MORETaryn Hatcher is giving away her Phillies gear to raise money for the Pennsylvania SPCA

The nest has been maintained in the back of the park, colloquially called “the pines,” since October 2024, but the eagles did not start using it for about a year. The adult pair, named Lloyd and Connie, welcomed three babies within the past two weeks, although it's not certain exactly when the eaglets hatched.

“While [bald eagles] are sparse in general, it is rare to see two nesting eagles in a public area so close to people,” Corinne Badman, assistant borough manager, said in a statement. “It’s the first time we have seen so much activity with eaglets.”

A protected buffer zone around the nest has been marked with orange fencing and “No Trespassing” signage. The area will be monitored by local authorities over the coming months.

Bald eagles can abandon their nests if they feel threatened, especially from repeated noise or activity during their nesting season. Game Commission regulations state that protections should be in place for 12 to 16 weeks after the eagles are born, which would mean these restrictions could be in place until early August.

“Once the babies are old enough to fly, they eventually get kicked out of the nest,” Alexis Law, parks supervisor for the Borough of Downingtown, said in a statement. “We will take the fence down then, but this will likely happen year after year if they continue to have babies there.”

Kerr Park is usually home to the Downingtown Good Neighbor Day fireworks on the Fourth of July, but borough officials are currently collaborating with the event’s committee to relocate the event to not disturb the birds, Law said.

Anyone found entering or attempting to fly a drone through the area will be subject to a fine of up to $100,000. Harassment of the habitat can be reported by contacting Downingtown Police Department at 610-383-7000 or the Pennsylvania State Game Commission at 1-833-742-9453.

Baby bald eaglesProvided Image/Borough of Downingtown

Three baby eaglets, named Independence, Liberty and Freedom, have hatched in Downingtown's Kerr Park.


The story of Lloyd and Connie’s family also holds sentimental value for the borough’s park workers.

In 2018, Law named the male eagle after a World War II veteran and Downingtown native who frequented Kerr Park to birdwatch. The eagle’s female counterpart was named after Lloyd’s late wife, Connie. After Lloyd died later that year, Law believed that anytime she saw a bald eagle around the park, she would know it was Lloyd looking over her.

“While they couldn’t have children of their own during their years together, Lloyd and Connie are now back, high in the trees, watching over the park,” Law said to the Daily News earlier this month. “Today, as I watch Connie sitting on her nest, I am filled with hope that they will finally have the ‘babies’ they waited so long for.”

Law said she named the eaglets Independence, Liberty and Freedom — Indy, Birdie and Dom for short.

“With the 250th anniversary approaching, I couldn’t think of a more patriotic way to celebrate than with Lloyd, Connie and their new family,” Law said.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Environment Nature Chester County Restrictions Park Bald Eagles Downingtown

Featured

Lehigh Country Club 2

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic presented by Sodexo tees up this fall
Limited - Destination Gettysburg PV2

You can’t tell the story of America without Gettysburg

Just In

Must Read

2026 Election

What's at stake in the Pa. primary?

Pennsylvania Primary Election

Sponsored

Parx Casino opens new hotel

Limited - The Parxview Hotel 2

Addiction

When people in addiction go missing, their loved ones often turn to Facebook groups to find them

Kensington Addiction Facebook

Books

Author uses billboard on I-95 to promote body autonomy and new book 'Fat Swim'

Fat Swim billboard

Performances

‘The Outsiders’ musical is coming to Philly this May

OUTSIDERS Tour - Ensemble ARts

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Key quotes from Joel Embiid's first media availability since appendectomy after Game 4 loss

Embiid 4.27.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved