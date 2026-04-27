Taryn Hatcher is giving away her Phillies gear to raise money for the Pennsylvania SPCA

Phillies fans can score some swag from Taryn Hatcher on Thursday and help a local nonprofit in the process.

The former Phillies broadcaster is raising money for the Pennsylvania SPCA by giving away a portion of the merchandise she's received from the team.

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During her time at NBC Sports Philadelphia, Hatcher said she accumulated multiple storage boxes "filled to the brim" with Phillies gear — some of it never worn.

"I really don't want it to just sit in a storage box in my basement. I want to figure out a good way to get it in the hands of the people who will wear it," Hatcher said on TikTok last week. "Realistically, there is sheerly so much stuff that if I wore it every single day for a year, I still wouldn't wear all of it."

Scamps Pizza, at 218 Arch St. in Old City, is hosting the fundraiser, dubbed "Gear for Good," on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. To browse Hatcher's collection, attendees must show a proof of donation to the PSPCA. Hatcher plans to separate her gear into price points ranging from $5-50; donors can select items that equal their contribution amounts.

If enough gear is left over after the fundraiser, Hatcher said she may host another round.

"I don't need the money," she said on TikTok. "I would rather just take these wonderful products I was gifted and try to turn it into something that will help the community."

The PSPCA is "incredibly grateful" for the support Hatcher is providing, spokesperson Gillian Kocher said.

"Taryn's generosity knows no bounds," Kocher said in a statement. "We are truly honored to have such a passionate champion in our corner."

Hatcher joined NBC Sports Philadelphia in 2017, initially covering the Flyers before joining the Phillies broadcast team several years ago. The network did not renew her contract at the end of last year.

"While the news was pretty heartbreaking, I have to acknowledge that it was a really fun run," she wrote on social media in February. "I loved every second of it."

Hatcher has since joined The CW as part of its broadcast team for the Professional Bowlers Association, which she called a "perfect fit opportunity" in an interview last month with the Inquirer. She said on Instagram that she has turned down some TV roles, including one with another MLB team, because a "health situation" took priority.

Despite parting with some of her merchandise, Hatcher said she has no bad blood with the Phillies.

"To clarify, I am going to keep some of my favorite things," she said on TikTok. "Because I still love the Phillies until the day I die."