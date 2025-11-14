More Health:

November 14, 2025

New Jersey man is first to die of red meat allergy linked to lone star ticks

As many as 450,000 Americans may have had developed the allergy, known as alpha-gal syndrome, in recent years. But many medical professionals are unfamiliar with it.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Allergies
lone star tick Source/University of Florida

A New Jersey man became the first known person to die of an anaphylactic reaction to alpha-gal syndrome, the red meat allergy connected to lone star ticks. The ticks, shown above, have increased in population over the last couple decades.

A 47-year-old New Jersey man is the first known person to die from an allergy to red meat caused by alpha-gal syndrome, a disease transmitted by various ticks. 

A study published Wednesday in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology documented the man's death and the increasing population of lone star ticks in the Northeast. The species is the most common carrier of alpha-gal syndrome, though deer ticks — the carriers of Lyme disease — also can carry it. 

MORENurse who beat hard-to-treat cancer says she stayed strong by thinking of herself as a 'survivor'

These developments warrant a "major need" for public education about alpha-gal syndrome, including its cause and symptoms, researchers wrote.

Here's what to know about lone star ticks and alpha-gal syndrome, including how the allergy is treated and prevented.

What is alpha-gal syndrome?

Alpha-gal syndrome, or AGS, also is known as the red meat allergy or the tick bite meat allergy. It is caused by alpha gal, a sugar molecule found in the tissues of most mammals. The molecule is not naturally found in humans, but it can be passed to them through the tick's saliva. 

When a tick carrying this sugar molecule bites a person, it may be transferred into the bloodstream. This triggers an immune response, because the immune system recognizes it as a foreign substance and perceives it as a threat. When the person then consumes red meat or animal products containing the sugar molecules, the immune system may go into overdrive two or more hours afterward. 

Symptoms of this allergic reaction may include hives, swelling, abdominal pain and nausea. Some people may go into anaphylactic shock. 

The allergy's severity can increase with additional tick bites or exposure to foods with the sugar molecule. Not everyone who is bitten by a lone star tick will develop AGS or have consistent reactions. 

How did the New Jersey man die? 

The man, whose name and hometown were not disclosed in the study, became ill after a family camping trip last summer. After eating a dinner of beef steak, he awoke in the middle of the night and experienced severe abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. 

The pain was so severe that the man told his son he thought he would die from it, but his condition gradually improved. Two weeks later, he ate a hamburger at a barbecue with his wife. Hours afterward, the man's son found him unconscious on the bathroom floor and surrounded by vomit. He was pronounced dead that night, with the autopsy ruling the cause as a "sudden unexplained death." 

But the man's wife pressed for answers, and a postmortem blood sample showed more than 2,000 nanograms per milliliter of tryptase, an enzyme that is released during an allergic reaction. She informed a medical team that her husband had had 12 or 13 chigger bites, which researchers said likely were the larvae of lone star ticks. 

The man's death is the first documented anaphylactic death tied to AGS in which symptoms started several hours after meat was consumed. 

How common is AGS?

There were 110,000 suspected cases of alpha-gal syndrome identified in the United States between 2010 and 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2023. But as many as 450,000 people may have been impacted by AGS. 

That's because many people may not seek testing due to the ambiguity of the syndrome's symptoms, and many medical professionals are unfamiliar with AGS or do not know how to diagnose it, the CDC found. 

Some people may have AGS without realizing it, the Mayo Clinic says.

How is AGS diagnosed and treated? 

To be diagnosed with AGS, people must undergo a physical examination and discuss their symptoms and medical history with a medical provider. A blood test may be ordered to confirm the presence of alpha-gal antibodies in the blood, but the Mayo Clinic notes that it's possible to have the antibodies without developing AGS.

The only way to treat alpha-gal syndrome is to avoid eating red meat and other animal products that may trigger reactions, the Mayo Clinic says. Some studies have indicated that AGS reactions wane as people avoid additional tick bites and make dietary changes. 

Allergy medications may help calm mild allergic reactions, the Mayo Clinic says. An anaphylactic response may require epinephrine and treatment in an emergency department. 

How can AGS be prevented?

Preventing tick bites is the easiest way to avoid AGS. 

Ticks typically thrive in grassy, wooded areas and often on animals. When outdoors, avoid densely wooded areas, and walk in the center of trails. Treating clothes and boots with permethrin also can help.

Conduct tick checks after being outdoors. Look for them on your body, clothes and pets. Showering shortly after coming inside can wash off unattached ticks.

At home, treat outdoor areas with pesticides and remove leaf litter. Clear away tall grasses and brush, and mow the yard frequently. 

What are lone star ticks?

Lone star ticks are native to the southeast, but they have been spreading north and west over the last two decades. They were first observed in Pennsylvania in 2017, and now are widely distributed across the Northeast, South and Midwest. 

The increased prevalence of ticks, including deer ticks, has been partially attributed to rising deer populations, which are common hosts for ticks. Ticks are commonly found in forests but also live in yards and urban parks.

Lone star ticks are larger and have longer limbs than deer ticks, also known as black-legged ticks. They are comparable in size to dog ticks, but have shorter limbs. Female lone star ticks have a white spot on their backs, which gives the species its name. But both male and females can transmit alpha-gal syndrome. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Allergies Philadelphia Illness New Jersey Meat Ticks

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain
iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council calls for H.O.M.E. plan to prioritize poorest residents

HOME hearing Nov. 12

Men's Health

Why PAE treatment for enlarged prostates (BPH) is so popular

Limited - MidLantic_man in restroom.jpg

Prevention

Possible measles exposure took place at Philadelphia International Airport, health officials warn

Measles Exposure Airport

Books

History of Black bookstores chronicled in new book

Black-owned bookstores Philadelphia

Holiday

Victorian Holiday House returns to Grundy Museum

Grundy Holiday.png

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved