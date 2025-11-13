More Health:

November 13, 2025

Nurse who beat hard-to-treat cancer says she stayed strong by thinking of herself as a 'survivor'

Zipporah Washington's non-Hodgkin lymphoma involved an uncommon heart tumor that doctors broke down with an aggressive course of chemotherapy.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Cancer
Zipporah Washington Temple Provided Image/Temple Health

With the help of a multi-disciplinary team at Temple University Hospital, nurse Zipporah Washington beat an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that threatened her heart. Above, Washington (center) shares an emotional reunion at Temple with (left to right) nurse Nathalie Nelson-Sealey, nurse Robin Johnson, Dr. Michael Bromberg and Dr. Eman Hamad.

Zipporah Washington was in a nursing program last winter when she began experiencing stabbing pains in her chest and breathing difficulties. At first, doctors thought Washington had a cyst in her chest, but she was ultimately diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Her case was unlike most in that it involved an invasive tumor in her heart.

"It was really devastating to hear, because that was the last thing on my mind," Washington said.

MORE: Raynaud's syndrome can be painful and annoying, but it's usually not dangerous

Washington, 34, of Newark, Delaware, ended up receiving specially-tailored treatment from a multi-disciplinary team that included cardiologists and oncologists at Temple University Hospital.

In June, Washington rang the bell to celebrate the end of her chemotherapy alongside her sons, ages 3 and 5, and the rest of her family. She graduated the same month with honors from her nursing program at Lincoln Tech in New Jersey.

On Thursday, Washington reunited with her care team at Temple, drawing a hug and big smiles from ICU nurses Nathalie Nelson-Sealey and Robin Johnson. 

"She (Washington) went from us thinking the worst-case scenario to walking out cancer free," Johnson said.

How Temple treated Washington's rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma 

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma starts in the body's immune system in white blood cells called lymphocytes. It is among the most common cancers, especially for young adults, affecting about 4% of people in the United States. More than 19,000 people will die from the disease in 2025, according to projections from the American Cancer Society.

But non-Hodgkin lymphoma involving a tumor in the heart is "relatively uncommon, highly aggressive and invasive," said Washington's oncologist, Dr. Michael Bromberg.

Bromberg's oncology team collaborated with cardiologist Dr. Eman Hamad on a personalized treatment plan for Washington. The aggressive course of chemotherapy needed to break down Washington's tumor also could have broken down the heart muscle, Hamad said.

"At any point there's a risk of rupture," Hamad said.

To prevent this from happening, Hamad's team monitored Washington's heart function with echocardiograms and other daily tests during her seven cycles of chemotherapy – the initial sessions all done in the ICU.

Scans over the summer showed that Washington's heart function had returned to normal.

"We're really very proud of her," Bromberg said.

'Think of yourself as a survivor'

Washington said she was afraid after hearing her diagnosis but that she "didn't sit in that fear."

"Look at yourself in the mirror, and think of yourself as a survivor," Washington said to others who may be facing a cancer diagnosis. "That's what I did."

Now, Washington is thinking about moving from Newark to Philadelphia to be closer to her care team at Temple during follow-up monitoring.

Washington is also thinking about becoming a pediatric oncology nurse.

"I'm honored to be a nurse and to share that love and compassion with people who need it," she said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Cancer Philadelphia Lymphoma Nurses Temple Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

iStock-699118228.jpg

Is being a sports fan good for your health?
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Body found in trash can along Schuylkill River Trail

Body Schuylkill River Trail

Men's Health

Why PAE treatment for enlarged prostates (BPH) is so popular

Limited - MidLantic_man in restroom.jpg

Women's Health

Back pain during pregnancy is often dismissed as a passing discomfort, but it should be taken seriously

Back Pain Pregnancy

Movies

Sabrina Carpenter will star in an 'Alice in Wonderland' musical

Sabrina Carpenter movie

Performances

'A Christmas Story: The Musical' coming to Walnut Street Theatre

Walnut Street Theatre Ralphie from A Christmas Story

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved