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June 08, 2026

PennDOT offers travel tips to getting to World Cup matches, MLB All-Star Game and America 250 celebrations

A newly launched website includes accidents and lane closures, real-time traffic camera streams and SEPTA updates.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation PennDOT
PennDOT traffic site Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

PennDOT launched a specialized website to monitor traffic conditions ahead of Philly’s busy summer of sports and cultural events.

State transportation officials launched a webpage Monday dedicated to monitoring traffic patterns during Philadelphia’s busy summer lineup of sports and cultural events.

The information was added to the PennDOT’s 511 website and includes tips for people traveling to World Cup matches, FIFA Fan Festival, America 250 celebrations and MLB All-Star Game, which will all take place in the city over the next two months. It will also include accidents and lane closures, real-time traffic camera streams and SEPTA updates.

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Each major event has its own section on the website, which includes sample maps for travelers depending on the direction from which they’re coming from as well as suggestions for the best routes, parking and public transit options. The site also links out to public safety and parking resources. Users can personalize their start and end points on the site using the “My Route” feature.

With more congestion expected on the roads, 40 new traffic cameras and 32 additional message boards will be installed this summer along the city’s busiest roadways, PennDOT said.

“Hosting these major events in Philadelphia is very exciting and the department is using every tool possible to minimize roadway congestion and focus on safe travel by providing drivers with as much information as possible,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in a statement. “We encourage the public to use 511PA to plan the route that works best for them — whether they're traveling to the events or just traveling through the area.”

Tourism officials estimate the packed summer schedule will bring an additional 1 million people to the city.

The Philadelphia International Airport is expecting 9.4 million passengers to travel through the city between June and August, a 6.3% increase from the same period last year. The airport will roll out its Live Music at PHL program, which will bring local musicians to the airport’s terminals.

In preparation for the influx of tourists, Mayor Cherelle Parker launched the 2026 Access Philly mobile app in March, which organizes a daily schedule of the various local and city-sponsored events.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation PennDOT Philadelphia World Cup FIFA MLB All-Star Game Traffic

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